Weekend round-up: Kilruane overwhelm Éire Óg in Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship opening round

The Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship got underway this weekend with Kilruane MacDonagh’s stunning eleven-point win (3-17 to 0-15) over Nenagh Éire Óg the stand-out result from the opening round of games. Indeed, Liam O’Shea’s Kilruane were outstanding and have laid down an early marker for the year ahead.

And, while Nenagh and Kilruane tussled at St Michael’s Park in Toomevara on Sunday Thurles Sarsfields, the defending champions, strolled to a 5-32 to 0-7 victory over Carrick Swan at Leahy Park, Cashel on Saturday evening. Sarsfields led that encounter 0-17 to 0-4 at the break and had Michael O’Brien to thank for three second half goals.

The championship was launched on Friday night when Killenaule were pushed to the very limit by Burgess at Templemore in Roinn I group four - in the end Killenaule won with two points to spare (1-18 to 1-16). Then on Sunday in group four at Boherlahan Éire Óg Annacarty upset the odds when beating Mullinahone 1-18 to 0-14. The second round of games here should be interesting to say the least.

Group one of Roinn I got underway on Saturday evening when Kiladangan beat Borris-Ileigh by an impressive seven points (1-20 to 1-13) at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh. Then in Boherlahan-Dualla on Sunday Loughmore-Castleiney registered a 2-19 to 0-18 victory over divisional rivals Upperchurch-Drombane. Kiladangan and Loughmore-Castleiney are setting the pace early in this group, but there may be a twist or two yet before the top two spots are decided.

Then, on Saturday, Drom & Inch beat Portroe 3-15 to 0-10 in Dolla in Roinn I group two before Clonoulty-Rossmore earned a 0-16 to 1-10 victory over Ballina at Dolla on Sunday afternoon. Ballina led that encounter 1-10 to 0-9 entering the final quarter, but Timmy Hammersley featured strongly as the West men saw out this encounter with seven points without reply.

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

There was, of course, also plenty of activity in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup over the weekend.

In Roinn II group one Newport made a triumphant return to the senior grade on Saturday evening in Dundrum when beating Ballingarry 3-14 to 0-11. Meanwhile at MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan on Sunday Toomevara recovered a significant deficit before beating Roscrea 1-20 to 3-13.

Roinn II group two features just three teams - on Sunday at St Michael’s Park in Toomevara Templederry fought back well to beat Silvermines 0-19 to 1-13; Moycarkey-Borris make up the remainder of this group.

Roinn II group three got underway at MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan on Saturday evening when JK Bracken’s beat Borrisokane 0-18 to 0-10. The Mid men led that encounter 0-15 to 0-3 at the break while Clonakenny make up the remainder of that three-team group.

Roinn II group four is another three-team group. Here Knockavilla Kickhams have yet to make their 2017 championship debut, but on Sunday evening Templederry hosted the contest between Holycross-Ballycahill and Lorrha-Dorrha. Michael Ferncombe’s men won that game 3-26 to 2-18 thanks to an impressive display.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

There was also plenty of action in the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship.

In Leahy Park, Cashel on Sunday afternoon Golden-Kilfeacle got off to a terrific start in group one when beating Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-20 to 2-13. Meanwhile in Kilcommon Ballinahinch and Thurles Sarsfields drew (1-18 apiece).

Group two is made up of three teams and although Roscrea kept their powder dry this weekend Moneygall and Drom & Inch fought out a draw in Templemore on Sunday - that contest finished 1-14 apiece.

Group three is another three-team group and although Moyne-Templetuohy have to wait until round two to make their seasonal debut on Saturday in New Inn St Mary’s Clonmel got off to an impressive start when beating Boherlahan-Dualla 1-19 to 3-9.

There were two matches in group four on Sunday - Cashel King Cormacs made an enterprising start to the competition when beating Carrick Davins 3-17 to 1-16 at the Clonmel Sportsfield while Seán Treacy’s recovered a significant deficit to get the better of Shannon Rovers (0-18 to 0-15) at Newport.

There were also two games in group five on Sunday - Newport hosted the contest between Kiladangan and Arravale Rovers. Kiladangan edged that one 1-13 to 0-14 while at Seán Treacy Park Cappawhite beat Lattin-Cullen Gaels 1-13 to 1-11.

Group six kicked off the intermediate championship on Friday night in Cahir when Kilsheelan-Kilcash proved too strong for Galtee Rovers (1-14 to 0-13). Moyle Rovers make up the remainder of this three-team group.

FÉILE NA NGAEL FINALS

The A, B and C Féile na nGael finals took place on Saturday - Durlas Óg won the under-14A grade when beating Knockavilla Kickhams 1-4 to 1-2 in the decider. In the B final Ballina saw off Cashel King Cormacns (4-1 to 3-0) while in the C final Roscrea B beat Moyne-Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels 2-5 to 1-3.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Shane Ronayne’s Tipperary ladies football team will have to face Wexford once more after their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3 final at Clane on Sunday finished in a draw (0-12 to 2-6). The replay is likely to be on the week-ending Sunday, May 14th.



RUGBY

A brave effort from Nenagh Ormond came up agonizingly short in an Ulster Bank League division 1B-2A play-off at Irish Independent Park in Cork on Saturday afternoon - the Tipperary side gave it everything they had on an historic day for the club, but, in the end, the famed Dolphin RFC clung on to their league status (6-13).

SOCCER

Meanwhile on Sunday afternoon St Michael’s earned a 1-0 win away to Tipperary Town and were duly crowned Tipperary South & District League Premier Division champions.