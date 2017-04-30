Report: Holycross Ballycahill storm to victory over Lorrha in Tipp CSHC

Templederry was the venue for Holycross Ballycahill's comprehensive win over north opponents Lorrha Dorrha this evening.

Holycross Ballycahill3-26

Lorrha 2-18

Three first half goals playing against the breeze laid the foundations for Holycross Ballycahill's comprehensive victory over Lorrha at Templederry this evening in the County senior hurling championship.

Just 22 seconds had passed when Darragh Woods had their first goal and seven minutes later Liam Dwan bagged another after fine work from Brian O'Mara. Their third goal from Liam Moloney on the stroke of the interval gave his side a 3-9 to 1-11 advantage - Lorrha's goal coming from Barry Moran in the 24th minute.

Although they were not to bag another green flag in the game, Holycross Ballycahill tagged on an impressive 17 points in the second half to complete the rout of their opponents who had a second goal in the 24th minute from Niall O'Meara.

Patrick Bonner Maher in action for Lorrha.

Holycross Ballycahill had big games from Liam Moloney who bagged 1-6 from play from his centre forward berth, while Darragh Woods helped himself to 1-8, Liam Dwan to 1-1, and Tony Leahy to 0-3.

Tipp star Patrick 'Bonner' Maher lined out for Lorrha but was well marshaled throughout the game.

