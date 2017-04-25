Tipperary minor football team named to face Clare at Cusack Park

The Tipperary minor and under-17 football teams are counting down this week to key games in their respective Munster championship campaigns - on Wednesday, April 26th the minor football team travel to Cusack Park, Ennis (throw-in 6.30pm) for a play-off while on Tuesday, May 2nd the under-17 football team are away to Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee (7pm) in a Munster semi-final.

The management team which guides the fortunes of both the under-17 and minor football teams this season is: manager Matt Doherty (Arravale Rovers), coach-selector David Power (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), coach-selector Mick O’Sullivan (Drom & Inch) and selectors Johnny Nevin (JK Bracken's) and Dónal Hayes (Upperchurch-Drombane) while Jason Coffey (Ardfinnan) is the team's strength and conditioning coach.

The Tipperary minor football team to play Clare is: Jack Dolan (Fethard), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers, joint-captain), Jake Flannery (Galtee Rovers, joint captain), Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers), Darragh Bolger (Moyle Rovers), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Stephen Grogan (Cahir), Shane Ryan (Galtee Rovers), Ríain Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Ryan Lambe (Clonmel Commercials), Calvin Boland (Clonmel Commercials), Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash). Subs: Eoin Power (Clerihan), Eanna McBride (JK Bracken's), Darragh O'Leary (Ardfinnan), Conor Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney), Liam Cleary (Borrisokane), Cavan McKenna (Cahir), Manus McFadden (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), Darragh Tynan (Inane Rovers), Cian O'Sullivan (Clonmel Óg). The extended panel members: Jamie Grant (Newcastle), Aaron O'Neill (Newport), Aidan Keane (Carrick Swan) and Ian Holloway (Carrick Swan).

The Tipperary management team have their work cut out to rouse the Tipperary minor panel following the 1-8 to 3-21 quarter-final defeat suffered at the hands of Cork on April 12th at Semple Stadium, Thurles. The prize for the victor on Wednesday is a spot in the semi-finals against Limerick on May 10th.

Meanwhile the under-17 team made an encouraging start to their respective campaign when earning a four-point quarter-final win over Clare (0-14 to 0-10) at Semple Stadium.

The Tipperary under-17 the which started against Clare was: Cian Quinn (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers, captain), Dara O’Leary (Ardfinnan), Manus McFadden (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty), Éanna McBride (JK Bracken’s), Stephen Grogan (Cahir), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Ian Holloway (Carrick Swan), Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Conor Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney), Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Cian O’Sullivan (Clonmel Óg), Darragh Tynan (Roscrea).

Should Tipperary prevail against Kerry the under-17 Munster final is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 16th.