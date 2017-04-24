Minor and under-17 Tipperary footballers count down to key games

The Tipperary minor and under-17 football teams are counting down this week to key games in their respective Munster championship campaigns - on Wednesday, April 26th the minor football team travel to Cusack Park, Ennis (throw-in 6.30pm) for a play-off while on Tuesday, May 2nd the under-17 football team are away to Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee (7pm) in a Munster semi-final.

The management team which guides the fortunes of both the under-17 and minor football teams this season is: manager Matt Doherty (Arravale Rovers), coach-selector David Power (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), coach-selector Mick O’Sullivan (Drom & Inch) and selectors Johnny Nevin (JK Bracken's) and Dónal Hayes (Upperchurch-Drombane).

And, the Tipperary management team have their work cut out to rouse the Tipperary minor panel following the 1-8 to 3-21 quarter-final defeat suffered at the hands of Cork on April 12th at Semple Stadium, Thurles. The prize for the victor on Wednesday is a spot in the semi-finals against Limerick on May 10th.

The Tipperary team which started the quarter-final against Cork was: Jack Dolan (Fethard), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers, joint-captain), Stephen Grogan (Cahir), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Ríain Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Éanna McBride (JK Bracken's), Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Jake Flannery (Galtee Rovers, joint-captain), Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers), Shane Ryan (Galtee Rovers), Calvin Boland (Clonmel Commercials), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Ryan Lambe (Clonmel Commercials), Darragh Tynan (Inane Rovers).

Meanwhile the under-17 team made an encouraging start to their respective campaign when earning a four-point quarter-final win over Clare (0-14 to 0-10) at Semple Stadium.

The Tipperary under-17 the which started against Clare was: Cian Quinn (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers, captain), Dara O’Leary (Ardfinnan), Manus McFadden (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty), Éanna McBride (JK Bracken’s), Stephen Grogan (Cahir), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Ian Holloway (Carrick Swan), Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Conor Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney), Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Cian O’Sullivan (Clonmel Óg), Darragh Tynan (Roscrea).

Should Tipperary prevail against Kerry the under-17 Munster final is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 16th.