Two match ban for Forde 'horrendous' says Tipp Boss Ryan

Tipperary senior hurling Manager Michael Ryan explained that he was 'beyond surprised' to learn that midfielder Jason Forde had a proposed two match ban in the offing following his AHL semi-final altercation with Wexford Boss Davy Fitzgerald.

Speaking after his side had lost out comprehensively to Galway in the final this afternoon, the Upperchurch Drombane man said that he felt the situation with Forde did not affect the morale of the team ahead of the final.

"We explained the situation and I would certainly not have thought that it got in on the guys. I heard no chit chat about it so I don't think it derailed us, but it will give us plenty to think about in the next week. It wasn't spoken about in the group but of course it could have been playing on Jasons mind. It certainly would have been on my mind. Nobody wants to have that kind of accusation hanging over you and these guys just want to play hurling. The seriousness of a two match ban for any player is horrendous to be honest," he said.

Asked how he reacted when he heard the news about Forde who lined out at midfield this afternoon, Michael Ryan said: "Beyond surprise is what I was but it is on our doorstep to deal with it and there is a process there to deal with it. We are looking on it as a case of balance and fairness from Croke Park. I didn't think there was anything in it to be honest. Its an incident that shouldn't have happened and we will be doing the best for our player.



"The punishment does not fit the crime and I am hopeful for the process," he said.

The Manager had described his charges performance in the final against Galway as a 'no-show' as they slumped to a sixteen point defeat to the Tribesmen.