Weekend round-up: Tipperary suffer shock sixteen-point league final defeat

The Tipperary hurlers suffered a shock sixteen-point Allianz National Hurling League final defeat at the hands of Galway (0-14 to 3-21) at Páirc na nGael, Limerick on Sunday afternoon.

Micheál Donoghue’s men dominated this encounter with Tipperary’s six forwards returning just six points from play. Indeed, the Tribesmen were full value for their 0-11 to 0-5 interval lead. Tipperary’s focus now turns the Munster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final against Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, May 21st.

CAMOGIE

On Sunday at The Ragg Drom & Inch won the county senior league final when defeating Borris-Ileigh 3-9 to 0-8 while in the junior A league decider Toomevara proved too strong for Kiladangan (1-16 to 0-5).

RUGBY

A heroic Nenagh Ormond team fought their way into the Ulster Bank League division 1B-2A play-off final when seeing off the challenge of Highfield on Saturday afternoon (13-9) - Nenagh Ormond will now face Dolphin in the final on Saturday, April 29th in Cork with a spot in division 1B up for grabs.

SOCCER

St Michael’s are through to the Munster Junior Cup final following their 4-2 semi-final win away to Broadford (Limerick) on Saturday evening. In the final the Saints will face Pike Rovers - the Limerick club beat Fairview Rangers 2-1 in their respective semi-final. St Michael’s are the defending Munster Junior Cup champions while the Tipperary Town club also claimed this prestigious title in 2014, 2011, 2005, 2001, 1991, 1990 and 1973.