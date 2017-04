Tipperary under-17 hurling team named ahead of Rebel clash at Páirc Uí Rinn

On Tuesday, April 18th Tipperary will play Cork in a Munster Under-17 Hurling Championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn (7pm). The prize on offer is a place in the Munster final against Waterford on April 25th. And, this bunch of Tipperary players need your support against a highly-talented Rebel outfit.

In the quarter-finals Cork ran riot when beating Limerick 0-16 to 0-6 at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. And, this game is of huge significance to these players since no minor inter-county championship will take place in 2018.

The Tipperary under-17 hurling team to face Cork on Tuesday evening is: Conor Grace (Toomevara), Darragh Flannery (Kiladangan), Zach Jackson (Moycarkey-Borris), Josh Ryan (St Mary’s Clonmel), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill, captain), Barry McGrath (Na Sairsealaigh Óg), Brendan Murphy (Cappawhite), Glen Loughnane (Roscrea), Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), Michael Nally (Holycross-Ballycahill), Bryan McLoughney (Kiladangan), Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara), Stephen Kirwan (Burgess), Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Mark Downey (Rosegreen).

The Tipperary subs on Tuesday evening are: Kevin Bracken (Na Sairsealaigh Óg), John McGrath (Kiladangan), Jack Connolly (Carrick Swan), Éanna McBride (JK Bracken’s), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Paudie Maher (Ballingarry), Seán McAdams (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Tomás Vaughan (Skeheenarinky) and Shane Doyle (JK Bracken’s).

Additional panel members: Rory Darmody (Moycarkey-Borris), John Kirwan (Moycarkey-Borris), Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), Ger O'Dwyer (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Aidan Griffin (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Jack Ryan (Toomevara), Michael Egan O'Brien (JK Bracken’s) and Eoin Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill).

The Premier County’s under-17 hurling management team consists of manager Trevor Hassett (Drom & Inch), coach-selector Séamus Gleeson (Kiladangan), selector Declan Hickey (Skeheenarinky) and selector Martin Ryan (Borris-Ileigh).