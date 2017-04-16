Weekend round-up: Tipperary now prepare for league final clash with Galway

Michael Ryan’s Tipperary team has begun preparations for an Allianz National Hurling League final against Galway at Páirc na nGael, Limerick on Sunday, April 23rd (3.30pm).

On Sunday afternoon Tipperary fired five goals during a 5-18 to 1-19 semi-final win over Wexford at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. For a full report on this contest please click here.

UNDER-21 FOOTBALL

On Friday night in Ardfinnan Moyle Rovers required extra-time to get the better of Clonmel Commercials (1-11 to 0-13) in the South Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship final. Then, on Sunday, Moyle Rovers faced JK Bracken’s in a county semi-final and won 0-15 to 1-8 after extra-time. A Paddy Cadell goal presented JK Bracken’s with a 1-5 to 0-3 interval lead, but Rovers fought back to force extra-time and, ultimately, battle their way in the county final.

Meanwhile on Saturday at The Ragg Galtee Rovers won their respective county under-21A football championship semi-final against Clonakenny-Moneygall (4-22 to 1-8).

The Tipperary Water County Under-21B Football Championship semi-finals also took place on Saturday. Unfortunately, referee Brian Tyrell was forced to call off the clash between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Portroe at half-time (1-04 to 0-4) due an injury suffered by Clonoulty-Rossmore captain Garry Donnelly. An ambulance was called to the scene and, ultimately, it was decided to transfer the player by helicopter to hospital. The game has been re-scheduled for Monday, April 17th in Borrisoleigh at 4pm.

In Leahy Park, Cashel Cahir enjoyed a six-point win (2-10 to 1-7) over a hard-working Gortnahoe-Glengoole team in a reasonably one-sided under-21B football championship semi-final.

CAMOGIE

Tipperary made an eye-catching debut in the Munster Camogie championship on Saturday afternoon when the side managed by Brian Boyle beat Waterford by ten points in a quarter-final played at the WIT Arena in Waterford (4-14 to 2-10).

Next up for Tipperary is a Munster semi-final against Limerick on Saturday, April 29th while Cork and Clare battle it out on the opposite side of the draw. For a full report on the win over Waterford please click here.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Shane Ronayne’s ladies football team beat Offaly 7-16 to 2-5 in a Lidl National Football League division three semi-final played in Clane on Sunday while in the minor championship the Premier County beat Clare 3-7 to 0-8. Tipperary will face Wexford in the final on Sunday, April 30th.

RUGBY

The league phase of the Ulster Bank League Division 2A season came to a conclusion on Saturday - Nenagh Ormond beat Belfast Harlequins 42-38 while Cashel RFC lost away to Malone (15-45).

Ultimately, Cashel finished third from bottom and are assured of their place in the division for the 2017-18 season while Nenagh Ormond finished third from top behind Banbridge and Highfield.

Nenagh Ormond have qualified for the play-offs and will take on Highfield on Saturday, April 22nd at 1.30pm in Cork. Highfield will be favourites to win that play-off semi-final, but Nenagh will take confidence from the fact that Ormond beat Highfield on March 25th 36-24 at New Ormond Park. In October Nenagh Ormond paid a visit to Highfield and earned themselves a 16-all draw.