Sporting lights set to shine at inaugural LIT Thurles S&C conference

A spectacular line-up of highly-respected practitioners from the world of strength and conditioning in sport have been confirmed for the Limerick Institute of Technology’s inaugural Sports Strength and Conditioning Conference which will take place in the LIT Thurles Campus on Friday, April 28th.

Strength and conditioning is playing an increasingly important role in both amateur and professional sports with the S&C coach becoming a central figure in the effort to prepare players and individual athletes for competition.

The Limerick Institute of Technology is working at the cutting edge of developments in the area with the institute's undergraduate and post-graduate programmes preparing students to build rewarding careers for themselves in this fast-developing area of expertise.

The inaugural Sports Strength and Conditioning Conference will feature talks and practical workshops on April 28th - the conference will be of interest to anyone working in strength and conditioning roles or as volunteer coaches with sports clubs, school teams and individual athletes.

With the welfare of young GAA players newsworthy the topics covered at the conference will include information on training loads and conditioning for the elite youth in Gaelic Games and perspectives from professional rugby in Munster and internationally.

Speakers on the day will include some of the current leading strength and conditioning practitioners including Ged McNamara (who currently works with the Georgia national rugby team) and Michael Kiely (former Limerick GAA strength and conditioning coach) as well as respected strength and conditioning professionals like Ian Sherwin, Ed Slattery, Aidan O’Connell and former Munster and Ireland rugby player Marcus Horan.

Commenting on the line-up of speakers at the conference James Collins, who leads the Department of Sport at LIT, said: “this conference covers from international to local, team to individual, and amateur to professional perspectives of strength and conditioning and coaching methods which makes it a must for anyone associated with sport”.

Indeed, Michael Kiely (a graduate of LIT’s Masters in Sports Strength and Conditioning and a former strength and conditioning coach with Limerick GAA) will kick off the event with a topical workshop on ‘Training Load and Conditioning for the elite youth in Gaelic Games - the dangers of the GAA calendar, feasibility of training load monitoring and conditioning for the youth player’.

Ged McNamara will make a presentation on the theme of ‘Intern to Coach’ which will detail his experience of establishing a strength and conditioning culture in Georgia where he currently works with the national rugby team. Ged will also discuss the evolution of his role as a strength and conditioning coach.

Ian Sherwin, the former leader of the Munster Rugby Academy and current PhD candidate, will present on coach education and the development of high performance coaches in team sports while former Munster and Ireland rugby international Marcus Horan (a graduate of LIT’s Masters in Sports Strength and Conditioning) will discuss the player's perspective on the development of strength and conditioning over the last ten years.

Also confirmed for the event is Aidan O’Connell (the Munster Rugby senior strength and conditioning coach) who will speak on ‘Managing the In-season Strength and Conditioning Programme - A Professional Rugby Perspective’.

The cost to attend the conference is €50 which includes a light lunch (€25 for students).

For further information and bookings please see www.lit.ie/sportsconference or contact Donnacha Mulcahy by email on donnacha.mulcahy@lit.ie.