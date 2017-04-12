Tipperary minor footballers ship a nineteen-point defeat to Cork

Cork presented Tipperary with a nineteen-point defeat in an Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship quarter-final played at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Tuesday evening. The home side were completely out-classed and over-powered by the Rebels. Cork are hoping to win their first provincial crown at the grade since 2010 and on this evidence they will be favourites to achieve that feat.

Electric Ireland Munster Minor

Football Championship Quarter-Final

Tipperary 1-8 Cork 3-21

Cork’s inside line of Mark Cronin, Cathal O’Mahony and Damien Gore fired 3-7 from play in a devastating display. And, the lop-sided nature of this encounter was probably best-illustrated by the fact that Cork had emptied their bench by the 50th minute such was the degree of comfort enjoyed by the visiting Rebels.

This was a discouraging result and a performance from a Tipperary point of view, but Matt O’Doherty’s young team still enjoy an opportunity to resurrect their season in a play-off against the winners of the play-off clash between Clare and Waterford on April 26th with a spot in the provincial semi-final up for grabs.

The management team which will guide the fortunes of both the under-17 and minor football teams this season is: manager Matt Doherty (Arravale Rovers), coach-selector David Power (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), coach-selector Mick O’Sullivan (Drom & Inch) and selectors Johnny Nevin (JK Bracken's) and Dónal Hayes (Upperchurch-Drombane).

FIRST HALF

Despite playing with the aid of the stiff breeze and with a supplementary defender Tipperary trailed by eight at the break (0-4 to 1-9).

A Mark Cronin free gave Cork the lead in the fourth minute before Damien Gore added another placed ball.

Tipperary got off the mark in the ninth minute thanks to a massive left-footed effort from Ryan Lambe, but, unfortunately, a further eleven minutes would elapse before the Premier County would register another score while Cork notched 1-3 in the meantime.

Tipperary were tackling hard, but appeared to struggle against a physically imposing Cork team and coughed up frees in the 13th and 14th minute which Cathal O’Mahony (the Rebels’ third different free taker) converted.

Cork were rewarded with the goal that their dominance deserved in the 17th minute when Tipp ‘keeper Jack Dolan did well to tie up the raiding Damien Gore in front of goal, but the Kilmacabea forward managed to get his hands free and pass to Mark Cronin who volleyed home from point-blank range. A minute later Colm O’Callaghan added a point and the visitors led 1-5 to 0-1.

In the 20th minute centre-back Paul Devlin was fouled (following an enterprising break) and Shane Ryan’s left-foot free doubled the Tipp tally. Conall Kennedy added another placed ball soon after and the deficit was down to five (0-3 to 1-5).

Cork, however, proceeded to then hit three points without reply (Mark Cronin, Cathal O’Mahony & Dylan Ward) to lead by eight. Indeed, O’Mahony’s 25th minute effort could just as easily have ended up in the Tipp net.

The half concluded with Jake Flannery setting up Ryan Lambe for a smashing right-footed Tipperary point, but Cork had the final say in the matter when half-back Jack McCarthy finished off a flowing Rebel move (0-4 to 1-9).

SECOND HALF

For the Tipperary supporters to be found among the 1,158-strong attendance, given the circumstances, there did not seem to be all that much chance of a comeback - especially when Mark Cronin added a free to his side’s tally in the 32nd minute.

Tipperary midfielder Jake Flannery was switched to full-back at the interval and the Galtee Rovers man sparked a move in the 33rd minute which drew a Cork foul and Shane Ryan converted (0-5 to 1-10).

Cork, however, were utterly dominant and franked their ascendancy with a 1-3 blast between the 33rd and 37th minutes - Evan Murphy, Damien Gore (free) and Cathal O’Mahony scored the points while Mark Cronin notched the goal.

As the minutes ticked by the physical power of the Cork players was becoming more and more apparent, but in the 41st minute Ryan Lambe landed his third point from play. Lambe was a bright light on an otherwise discouraging night for Tipperary football.

Cork, of course, responded with another barrage of scores from Mark Cronin, Colm Barrett and Damien Gore while Gore also notched a goal in the 44th minute.

The respective sides traded spurned goal chances in the 46th and 49th minute with Rebel ‘keeper Kevin McMahon saving brilliantly from the lively Ryan Lambe.

A Damien Gore point left nineteen points between the sides (0-6 to 3-16) with ten minutes to play before Adam McGrath played a smashing one-two with Darragh O’Leary in the 51st minute and then belted home a left-footed shot.

Mark Stokes added a point soon after before Cillian Murray, Damien Gore and Colm O’Callaghan fired Cork points. The Rebels had now managed nineteen points and the home side were probably fortunate that the visitors also blasted fifteen wides.

Ríain Quigley concluded the scoring from a Tipperary point of view. Cork added efforts from Colm O’Callaghan and Damien Gore while Shane Ryan shipped a late black card for the home side.

MATCH DETAILS

Tipperary: Jack Dolan (Fethard), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers, joint-captain), Stephen Grogan (Cahir), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Ríain Quigley (Moyle Rovers, 0-1), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Éanna McBride (JK Bracken's), Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Jake Flannery (Galtee Rovers, joint-captain), Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers), Shane Ryan (Galtee Rovers, 0-3, 0-3 frees), Calvin Boland (Clonmel Commercials), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, 0-1), Ryan Lambe (Clonmel Commercials, 0-3, 0-3 frees), Darragh Tynan (Inane Rovers). Subs: (HT) Darragh Bolger (Moyle Rovers) for Calvin Boland, (38th) Cian O’Sullivan (Clonmel Óg) for Éanna McBride, (38th) Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers, 1-0) for Darragh Tynan, (47th) Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan) for Paul Devlin, (49th) Cavan McKenna (Cahir) for John Ryan, (51st) Liam Cleary (Borrisokane) for Jack Harney.

Cork: Kevin McMahon, Lorcan Finn, William Ronan, Dylan Ward (0-1), Jason Harrington, Peter O’Driscoll, Jack McCarthy (0-1), Ryan Walsh, Mark Keane, Jack Murphy, Evan Murphy (0-1), Colm O’Callaghan (0-3), Mark Cronin (2-4, 0-2 frees), Cathal O’Mahony (0-4, 0-2 frees), Damien Gore (1-5, 0-2 frees). Subs: (16th) Seán Meehan for Jason Harrington (blood, reversed 25th minute), (39th) Colm Barrett (0-1) for Jack Murphy, (42nd) Cillian Murray (0-1) got Cathal O’Mahony, (42nd) Seán Meehan for Jason Harrington, (45th) Daniel O’Mahony for William Ronan, (45th) John Corcoran for Lorcan Finn, (50th) Dara Moynihan for Evan Murphy.

Referee: Richard Moloney (Limerick).