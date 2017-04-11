Tipperary minor football team named to face Cork

On Wednesday, April 12th Tipperary will host Cork in a Munster minor football quarter-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles (7pm) - the prize for the winner is a semi-final place on May 5th while the loser will progress to a play-off on April 26th.

And, Tipperary minor football manager Matt Doherty has named the following team to start against the Rebels: Jack Dolan (Fethard), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Stephen Grogan (Cahir), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers, joint-captain), Ríain Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Jake Flannery (Galtee Rovers, joint-captain), Eanna McBride (JK Bracken's), Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers), Shane Ryan (Galtee Rovers), Calvin Boland (Clonmel Commercials), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Ryan Lambe (Clonmel Commercials) & Darragh Tynan (Inane Rovers).

Between 2014 and 2016 the Tipperary minor footballers managed just three wins in seven games at the grade (two v Waterford and one v Clare).

In 2016 Tipp lost to Cork and Limerick and in 2015 the Premier County progressed to the Munster final, but lost the decider to Kerry while in 2014 the minor footballers lost a provincial semi-final to Kerry.

In 2013 Tipperary beat Cork and Clare before losing the final to Kerry and, of course, the hope is that this year the Premier County can resurrect the sort of form which saw Tipp win back-to-back provincial titles in 2011-2012 - in both of those historic campaigns Tipperary beat Cork and Kerry to land the crown.

In 2011 Tipperary saw off Limerick (1-13 to 0-9), Kerry (2-12 to 3-8) and Cork (3-11 to 1-9) while in 2012 the Premier County beat Kerry (2-9 to 0-8), Cork (1-10 to 0-9) and Kerry, once more, in the final (2-14 to 1-14).

The current crop, of course, share a common denominator with the 2011-12 vintage - David Power is back as minor coach; the Kilsheelan-Kilcash man guided Tipp to an unforgettable minor All-Ireland title in 2011.

The management team which will guide the fortunes of both the under-17 and minor football teams this season is: manager Matt Doherty (Arravale Rovers), coach-selector David Power (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), coach-selector Mick O’Sullivan (Drom & Inch) and selectors Johnny Nevin (JK Bracken's) and Dónal Hayes (Upperchurch-Drombane).

MINOR FOOTBALL PANEL

The Tipperary minor football panel to face Cork on April 12th is: Jack Dolan (Fethard), Eoin Power (Clerihan), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers), Jake Flannery (Galtee Rovers), Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers), Stevie Grogan (Cahir), Dara Bolger (Moyle Rovers), Cavan McKenna (Cahir), Liam Cleary (Borrisokane), Dara O’Leary (Ardfinnan), Ben Owens (Moyle Rovers), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty), Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Aaron O’Neill (Newport), Ryan Lambe (Clonmel Commercials), Shane Ryan (Galtee Rovers), Calvin Boland (Clonmel Commercials), Ian Holloway (Carrick Swan), Edmond O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Conor Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney), Darragh Tynan (Roscrea) & Jamie Grant (Newcastle).