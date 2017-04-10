Camán Tipperary: show your support for the Premier County’s senior hurling and Camogie teams at 5k fun run

The Tipperary senior hurling and Camogie teams have joined forces and are preparing to jointly host the ‘Camán Tipp’ five-kilometer fun run/walk on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1st.

This innovative fundraising event will start from the Dome, Thurles (11am) and represents an opportunity for you to show your support for the Tipperary senior hurling and Camogie teams prior to the launch of their respective championship campaigns.

The event organizers are asking supporters of the blue and gold to contribute to or take part in this unique fundraising effort to help both of the county’s senior hurlers and Camogie teams as they set forth on their respective championship journeys this year.

Inter-county stars from both teams will be present on the day to meet supporters and the event will be followed by an open training session at Semple Stadium which members of the public can attend. And, any Camogie club which brings a group of twenty-plus young players to the event will be treated to a member of the senior Camogie panel who will host a training session at their club.

Camogie captain Mary Ryan is hoping you can support the 'Camán Tipp' fundraising event on May 1st.

Members of the public can enter the ‘Camán Tipp’ five-kilometer fun run/walk at a cost of €10 per adult and €5 per under-16 - all funds generated by the event will be used to ensure that both the senior hurling and Camogie teams are prepared to the very highest standard. Indeed, the captains of the respective Camogie and hurling teams, Mary Ryan and Pádraic Maher, have stressed the necessity for funding to help with team preparation.

And, both captains are urging all supporters to show their support for both teams by participating in or sponsoring the event. Both panels of players are eagerly looking forward to meeting supporters of the blue and gold on the day and don’t forget to wear your club colours!

You can pre-register for the event or make a donation to the fundraising drive online by logging on to tippsupportersclub.com or by contacting at Lár na Páirce in Thurles. Members of the public can also register at selected Centra stores in the county or by contacting your respective GAA and Camogie club. The officers and committee of the Tipperary Supporters Club and the Tipperary Camogie Board will also be promoting the event. On the morning of the event you can register at the Dome from 9.30am-10am.

For more information please free to contact event organizers Eamonn Buckley (086 383 8767) or Bridget Bourke (087 625 5427).