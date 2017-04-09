Weekend round-up: Brian Fox captains Tipperary to league final success

Brian Fox captained the Tipperary footballers to a nine-point win over Louth (3-19 to 0-19) in the Allianz National Football League division three final at Croke Park, Dublin on Saturday.

And, this was impressive stuff from the Tipp men. Despite a slow start the Premier County created a whole raft of goal-scoring opportunities, fired nineteen points, hit fifteen wides and dropped two shots short in an accomplished display of attacking football.

MINOR HURLING

Meanwhile on Wednesday night a late, late surge from Liam Cahill’s Tipperary minor hurling team earned the Premier County a three-point win over Limerick in a highly-entertaining Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship quarter-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles (4-15 to 2-18).

UNDER-17 FOOTBALL

RUGBY

