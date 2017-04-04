Tipperary name minor hurling team to face Limerick

Liam Cahill's Tipperary minor hurling team will launch their 2017 championship campaign against Limerick on Wednesday, April 5th at Semple Stadium, Thurles (7pm).

And, the Tipperary starting team includes five players from last year's All-Ireland winning panel - the team will line out as follows: Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch), Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields), Michael Feehan (Sean Treacy's), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Joe Gunne (St Mary's Clonmel), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken's, captain), Kieran Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Bryan O'Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Andrew Ormond (JK Bracken's), Anthony McKelvey (Moycarkey-Borris), Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill).

Tipperary, of course, are the defending All-Ireland champions and are also chasing a three in-a-row of provincial titles.

The challenge posed by Limerick, however, is expected to be a stern won. The Shannonsiders last won the Munster minor hurling title in 2014 and only lost out to Tipperary in the two subsequent provincial deciders (Tipperary beat Limerick 0-20 to 0-17 in 2015 and 1-24 to 0-10 in 2016). Limerick also recovered from losing the 2016 Munster final to face the Premier County in the All-Ireland final which Tipperary won 1-21 to 0-17.

The 38-man Limerick panel features eleven survivors from the 2016 squad and the team is managed by Bruff's John Mulqueen. Clare's Anthony Daly coaches the side while Hospital-Herbertstown duo Liam Reale and Damien Reale along with Liam Lyons (Monaleen) act as selectors. Darragh Droog (Mungret St Pauls) performs a key role for the group as strength and conditioning coach.

Meanwhile Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) is now in his fourth year as Tipperary minor hurling manager. Michael Bevans coaches the team while the highly-regarded Toomevara man is joined on the management team by selectors John Sheedy (Portroe), Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

Tipperary have won the Munster minor title thirty-nine times while Limerick have won seven provincial titles in all at the grade.