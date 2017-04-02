Weekend round-up: Tipperary stun Armagh to book their place in football league final

The Tipperary senior footballers will face Louth in the division three Allianz National Football League final on Saturday, April 8th at Croke Park, Dublin (throw-in 5pm). And, the Premier County have also been promoted to division two of the league thanks to a thrilling victory over Armagh in Armagh on Sunday.

Kieran McGeeney’s men led 0-7 to 0-4 at the break, but Tipperary, thanks in no small part to three Michael Quinlivan goals, beat their hosts 3-8 to 0-16 in a thrilling finish. Ultimately Tipperary finished one point clear of Armagh in second place.

Wexford and Westmeath will contest the division four final as a curtain raiser to next Saturday’s division three final clash with Louth (the Wexford-Westmeath game throws in at 3pm).

ALLIANZ NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE

Tipperary strolled to an eighteen-point (4-28 to 3-13) Allianz National Hurling League quarter-final win over Offaly at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday. Michael Ryan’s senior hurling team now turn their attention to taking on David Fitzgerald’s Wexford in an Allianz National Hurling League semi-final on Sunday, April 16th. For a full report from Sunday’s win over Offaly please click here and for reaction from senior hurling manager Michael Ryan please click here.

UNDER-21 FOOTBALL

On Friday JK Bracken’s Óg won the Mid Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship final at Templetuohy when beating Drom & Inch 2-7 to 0-8. Meanwhile Moneygall-Clonakenny collected the North Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship title on Saturday when their opponents Borrisokane gave a walkover.

LADIES FOOTBALL

The Tipperary ladies football team are now preparing for a league semi-final against fourth-placed Offaly on Sunday, April 16th following their 4-16 to 0-6 win over Limerick - Shane Ronayne’s team won all seven games during the group phase of this year’s league campaign.

CAMOGIE

Tipperary missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the Littlewoods National Camogie League on scoring difference despite beating Waterford 1-18 to 0-9 on Sunday at The Ragg. Meanwhile the Premier County’s under-16A team lost the Munster final to Cork on a 2-7 to 2-12 scoreline in Ballyagran, Limerick.

SOCCER

Meanwhile a key clash at the summit of the Tipperary South & District League Premier Division between St Michael’s and league leaders Clonmel Town finished nil-all at Cooke Park on Sunday afternoon - the Saints now enjoy a number of games in hand on their rivals and are favourites to successfully defend their league title.

RUGBY

On Sunday Thurles RFC won the Munster Under-18 Plate thanks to a 17-12 win over Mallow at Thomond Park.

Meanwhile Nenagh Ormond’s hopes of earning promotion to division 1B of the Ulster Bank League suffered a significant blow at New Ormond Park on Saturday when Malone landed in Tipperary and won 29-22. For a report from Saturday’s game and a video of Nenagh Ormond’s three tries please click here.