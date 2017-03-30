Tipperary launch minor hurling campaign with an intriguing Limerick clash

Liam Cahill's Tipperary minor hurling team will launch their 2017 championship campaign against Limerick on Wednesday, April 5th at Semple Stadium, Thurles - Tipperary, of course, are the defending All-Ireland champions and are also chasing a three in-a-row of provincial titles.

The challenge posed by Limerick, however, is expected to be a stern won. The Shannonsiders last won the Munster minor hurling title in 2014 and only lost out to Tipperary in the two subsequent provincial deciders (Tipperary beat Limerick 0-20 to 0-17 in 2015 and 1-24 to 0-10 in 2016). Limerick also recovered from losing the 2016 Munster final to face the Premier County in the All-Ireland final which Tipperary won 1-21 to 0-17.

The 38-man Limerick panel features eleven survivors from the 2016 squad and the team is managed by Bruff's John Mulqueen. Clare's Anthony Daly coaches the side while Hospital-Herbertstown duo Liam Reale and Damien Reale along with Liam Lyons (Monaleen) act as selectors. Darragh Droog (Mungret St Pauls) performs a key role for the group as strength and conditioning coach.

Meanwhile Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) is now in his fourth year as Tipperary minor hurling manager. Michael Bevans coaches the team while the highly-regarded Toomevara man is joined on the management team by selectors John Sheedy (Portroe), Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

Tipperary have won the Munster minor title thirty-nine times while Limerick have won seven provincial titles in all at the grade.

The Tipperary minor hurling panel to face Limerick on April 5th is: Andrew Ormonde (JK Bracken’s), Anthony McKelvey (Moycarkey-Borris), Brendan Murphy (Cappawhite), Bryan McLoughney (Kiladangan), Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg), Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Darragh Flannery (Kiladangan), Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill), Eoghan Connolly (Cashel Kings Cormacs), Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch), Eoin McCormack (Knockavilla Kickhams), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Jimmy Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), Joe Fogarty (Moneygall), Joe Gunne (St Mary's Clonmel), Josh Ryan (St Mary's Clonmel), Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara), Kieran Breen (Knockavilla Kickhams), Mark Downey (Rosegreen), Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields), Niall Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s), Paul O’Heany (Emly), Robbie Quirke (Cappawhite), Ronan Tucker (Burgess), Ruairí Maher (Silvermines), Willie Barry (Cappawhite), Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Killian Hayde (Golden-Kilfeacle), Michael Feehan (Seán Treacy’s) & Niall Hoctor (St Mary's Clonmel).

The Limerick minor hurling panel: Gearoid Barry, Kevin Bonar, Jerome Boylan, Ciaran Barry, Damien Burke, David Browne, William Brennan, Ken Byrnes, Calvin Carroll, Ronan Conolly, Brian Curtin, Rory Duff, Liam English, Andrew Finn, Jason Fitzgibbon, Conor Flahive, Jason Gillane, Liam Griffin, Daithi Heffernan, Conor Hellewell, David Moloney, Paudie Maher, Eoin Sheehan, Dan Minihan, Conor Nicholas, Shane Normoyle, Mikey O’Brien, Paul O’Brien, Brian O’Grady, Michael O’Grady, Sean O’Leary, Paul O’Riordan, Dylan O’Shea, Jack Ryan, Padraic Ryan, Ryan Tobin, Sean Teefy & David Woulfe.

UNDER-17 FOOTBALL PANEL

On Tuesday, April 4th Tipperary will face Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles in a Munster under-17 football quarter-final v Clare. Then, on Wednesday, April 12th, Tipperary will host Cork in a Munster minor football quarter-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles while on Tuesday, April 18th Tipperary will play Cork or Limerick in a Munster under-17 hurling semi-final.

Following a decision made at the 2016 GAA Congress minor inter-county football and hurling will change from under-18 to under-17 for the 2018 season.

In response to that significant structural change an under-17 and under-18 championship will be competed for in 2017 since this year’s under-17 players will not enjoy an opportunity to play under-18 inter-county hurling and football next year. The age limit for minor at club level will remain at under-18.

A decision was also taken at the 2016 GAA Congress to alter the age limit for under-21 inter-county football and replace the competition with an under-20 version - no such change has been made for under-21 inter-county hurling or at club level in either code.

The following management team will guide the fortunes of both the under-17 and minor football teams this season: manager Matt Doherty (Arravale Rovers), coach-selector David Power (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), selectors Mick O’Sullivan (Drom & Inch) and Johnny Nevin (JK Bracken's).

The Tipperary under-17 football panel to face Clare on April 4th is: Cian Quinn (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), Dara O’Leary (Ardfinnan), Ben Owens (Moyle Rovers), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty), Stevie Grogan (Cahir), Manus McFadden (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), Aiden Keane (Carrick Swan), Éanna McBride (JK Bracken’s), Mike Egan (JK Bracken’s), Conor McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Barry McGrath (Durlas Óg), Mike O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleiney), Cian O’Sullivan (Clonmel Óg), Edmond O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Seán McAdam (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Conor Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney), Ian Holloway (Carrick Swan), Darragh Tynan (Roscrea), Seán Murphy (Cahir), Liam McGrath (Clerihan) & Kevin Bracken (Durlas Óg).