Nenagh Ormond need your support for vital UBL clash with Malone

Nenagh Ormond host Malone at New Ormond Park on Saturday, April 1st (2pm) in an absolutely vital Ulster Bank League division 2A clash. Indeed, the result of this contest could go a long way to determining whether Nenagh Ormond can realise the club's promotion dream.

Second-placed Nenagh Ormond (50 points), Highfield (third, 49 points) and Malone (fourth, 45 points) all enjoy games in hand on league leaders Banbridge (55 points). Highfield, for instance, are away to fellow Cork side Sunday's Well on Friday night at Irish Independent Park. And, following this weekend's action there are just two rounds of games to play.

Last Saturday Nenagh Ormond beat Highfield 36-24 thanks to a terrific performance which featured tries from Derek Corcoran (two), Darragh Hassey, Willie Coffey and sixteen points from the boot of New Zealand out-half Clayton Stewart. Meanwhile Malone emerged as 21-18 winners over Belfast rivals Queen's University.

And, Nenagh Ormond will be hoping to avenge a 31-35 defeat suffered at the hands of Malone on October 29th last - Nenagh led that contest 22-13 at the break.

Malone are a terrific outfit and Nenagh Ormond need your support this Saturday.

Following this weekend's contest local rugby fans are in for a real treat on Friday, April 7th when Cashel RFC host Nenagh Ormond at Spafield (7.30pm) in another potential humdinger while Nenagh will bring their league programme to a close at home to Belfast Harlequins on Saturday, April 15th (Cashel are away to Malone on final day).

Nenagh won the Munster Junior Cup five times (1931, 1935, 1948, 2000 & 2004), division two of the Munster Junior League in 1999, division one of the Munster Junior League in 2005, the All-Ireland League round-robin series in 2005 and graduated to become a senior club thereafter. Nenagh Ormond’s greatest-ever triumph materialized when the club claimed the division 2B crown in 2014.

The alma mater of Donnacha Ryan, Trevor Hogan, Barry Everitt and John Muldoon is guided by an ambitious committee (featuring club president Seánie McCullough) while Ivan Muldoon (brother of John) is the head coach of the senior side working alongside Ray Hogan, Derek Corcoran, Dan Fogarty and John Long on the Ormond management team.

The team is captained by 23-year-old second-row Kevin O’Flaherty while featuring New Zealander Clayton Stewart at out-half, Conor Muldoon at hooker and an excellent partnership in midfield with William O’Connor and Derek Corcoran who in terrific form this season. And, the Nenagh Ormond back row, of course, features Lemeki Viapulu.

The town of Nenagh is immensely proud of this team’s exploits. Hopefully, this group of players can now maintain their form and their place in the promotion picture. Watch this space.