Tipperary set to face Offaly in league quarter-finals

Michael Ryan’s Tipperary senior hurling team will face Offaly in the Allianz National Hurling League quarter-finals on the week-ending Sunday, April 2nd. The sides will toss for home venue on Monday when the exact details of the quarter-final fixture will be released.

Cork beat Tipperary 0-26 to 3-16 in the fifth round of division 1A on Sunday afternoon at Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork to bring Tipp’s undefeated run to an end. Meanwhile Offaly beat Kerry 1-21 to 2-16 to qualify for the last eight.

The full quarter-final line-up is: Tipperary v Offaly, Cork v Limerick, Waterford v Galway and Kilkenny v Wexford. All of the dates, times and venues for the quarter-finals will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon.

Should Tipperary progress past Offaly the defending All-Ireland champions will face Kilkenny or Wexford in the semi-finals. The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 16th while the final is fixed for Sunday, April 23rd.

Meanwhile Clare and Dublin will face one another in a relegation play-off (Wexford have been promoted to division 1A for 2018).

CROKE CUP FINAL

Our Lady’s Templemore strode to a stunning Croke Cup final success on Saturday evening at Semple Stadium, Thurles when beating St Kieran’s College 3-13 to 3-11 in the Masita All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship final. For a full report on this game please click here. For reaction from joint-managers Tom Byrnes, Noel Fogarty and team captain Paddy Cadell please click here.

ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Upperchurch-Drombane’s dream of landing an All-Ireland junior B hurling championship trophy ended in a nightmare at Raheenagh, Limerick on Sunday afternoon. The Tipperary champions were hoping to avenge a defeat suffered at the hands of Whitechurch in the Munster decider, but the Cork outfit was just too good for Upperchurch-Drombane on this occasion. Indeed, Whitechurch were excellent value for a ten-point win (2-16 to 0-12).

ALLIANZ NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION THREE

Despite leading 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time on Sunday at Semple Stadium, Thurles the Tipperary senior footballers lost to Louth (0-12 to 0-16) and now must beat Armagh in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Sunday, April 2nd (2pm) to earn promotion to division two of the Allianz National Football League.

A win against Louth would have sealed promotion for Tipperary, but now Liam Kearns’ men have dropped to third in the table behind Louth (promoted) and second-placed Armagh. A win for Tipperary over Armagh next Sunday will see the Premier County promoted to division two and also earn Liam Kearns’ men a place in the division three league final against Louth on Saturday, April 8th at Croke Park, Dublin.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Huge congratulations to Presentation, Thurles who beat Holy Faith, Clontarf 4-11 to 2-10 on Sunday at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise to win the Lidl All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Senior C Ladies Football Championship.

Meanwhile on Sunday the Tipperary intermediate football team won again in division three of the Lidl National Football League when beating Leitrim 4-13 to 2-12 at Ardfinnan.

CAMOGIE

The Tipperary minor A Camogie team got their All-Ireland championship campaign back on track when beating Waterford 4-14 to 3-6 on Sunday - Tipperary led that encounter 2-7 to 0-3 at the break.

RUGBY

Nenagh Ormond registered a hugely-significant bonus point win over fellow promotion-chasing rivals Highfield on Saturday at New Ormond Park. Nenagh led 24-10 at the break and went on to win 36-24. Unfortunately Cashel RFC lost away to Galway Corinthians 13-24.

The win for Nenagh Ormond moves the Tipperary club into second place in division 2A of the Ulster Bank League five points behind Banbridge with a game in hand - Ormond are one point ahead of Highfield and five clear of Malone. Next up for Nenagh is a home game against fourth-placed Malone on Saturday, April 1st before Cashel RFC host Nenagh in a Tipperary derby on Friday, April 7th.

On Sunday Thurles RFC won the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Plate for the fifth time when beating Nenagh Ormond 21-5 in the final at Thurles - the home side led 8-0 at the break.