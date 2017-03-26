Tipperary panels finalized ahead of minor and under-17 campaigns

The panels for the respective Tipperary hurling and football panels have been finalized ahead of the minor and under-17 provincial championships.

On Tuesday, April 4th Tipperary will face Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles in a Munster under-17 football quarter-final v Clare. On the following day Tipperary, the defending All-Ireland minor champions, will host Limerick in a Munster minor hurling quarter-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Then, on Wednesday, April 12th, Tipperary will host Cork in a Munster minor football quarter-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles while on Tuesday, April 18th Tipperary will play Cork or Limerick in a Munster under-17 hurling semi-final.

Following a decision made at the 2016 GAA Congress minor inter-county football and hurling will change from under-18 to under-17 for the 2018 season.

In response to that significant structural change an under-17 and under-18 championship will be competed for in 2017 since this year’s under-17 players will not enjoy an opportunity to play under-18 inter-county hurling and football next year. The age limit for minor at club level will remain at under-18.

A decision was also taken at the 2016 GAA Congress to alter the age limit for under-21 inter-county football and replace the competition with an under-20 version - no such change has been made for under-21 inter-county hurling or at club level in either code.

UNDER-17 FOOTBALL PANEL

The Tipperary under-17 football panel to face Clare on April 4th is: Cian Quinn (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), Dara O’Leary (Ardfinnan), Ben Owens (Moyle Rovers), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty), Stevie Grogan (Cahir), Manus McFadden (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), Aiden Keane (Carrick Swan), Éanna McBride (JK Bracken’s), Mike Egan (JK Bracken’s), Conor McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Barry McGrath (Durlas Óg), Mike O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleiney), Cian O’Sullivan (Clonmel Óg), Edmond O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Seán McAdam (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Conor Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney), Ian Holloway (Carrick Swan), Darragh Tynan (Roscrea), Seán Murphy (Cahir), Liam McGrath (Clerihan) & Kevin Bracken (Durlas Óg).

The following management team will guide the fortunes of both the under-17 and minor football teams this season: manager Matt Doherty (Arravale Rovers), coach-selector David Power (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), selectors Mick O’Sullivan (Drom & Inch) and Johnny Nevin (JK Bracken's).

MINOR HURLING PANEL

The Tipperary minor hurling panel to face Limerick on April 5th is: Andrew Ormonde (JK Bracken’s), Anthony McKelvey (Moycarkey-Borris), Brendan Murphy (Cappawhite), Bryan McLoughney (Kiladangan), Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg), Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Darragh Flannery (Kiladangan), Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill), Eoghan Connolly (Cashel Kings Cormacs), Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch), Eoin McCormack (Knockavilla Kickhams), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Jimmy Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), Joe Fogarty (Moneygall), Joe Gunne (St Mary's Clonmel), Josh Ryan (St Mary's Clonmel), Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara), Kieran Breen (Knockavilla Kickhams), Mark Downey (Rosegreen), Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields), Niall Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s), Paul O’Heany (Emly), Robbie Quirke (Cappawhite), Ronan Tucker (Burgess), Ruairí Maher (Silvermines), Willie Barry (Cappawhite), Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Killian Hayde (Golden-Kilfeacle), Michael Feehan (Seán Treacy’s) & Niall Hoctor (St Mary's Clonmel).

The minor hurling management team: manager Liam Cahill (Ballingarry), coach Michael Bevans (Toomevara), selectors John Sheedy (Portroe), Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

MINOR FOOTBALL PANEL

The Tipperary minor football panel to face Cork on April 12th is: Jack Dolan (Fethard), Eoin Power (Clerihan), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers), Jake Flannery (Galtee Rovers), Diarmuid Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers), Stevie Grogan (Cahir), Dara Bolger (Moyle Rovers), Cavan McKenna (Cahir), Liam Cleary (Borrisokane), Dara O’Leary (Ardfinnan), Ben Owens (Moyle Rovers), John Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla), Paul Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty), Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Aaron O’Neill (Newport), Ryan Lambe (Clonmel Commercials), Shane Ryan (Galtee Rovers), Calvin Boland (Clonmel Commercials), Ian Holloway (Carrick Swan), Edmond O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers), Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers), Adam McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Conor Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney), Darragh Tynan (Roscrea) & Jamie Grant (Newcastle).