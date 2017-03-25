Tipperary’s Donnacha Ryan is primed to sign for Racing 92

The Irish Examiner have reported that Munster’s Donnacha Ryan is preparing to leave Munster Rugby and sign for French side Racing 92 - the Nenagh native is primed to leave the province at the end of the 2016-17 season; it is also understood that the 33-year-old will commit to a two-year deal with the Top 14 side.

Donnacha Ryan, born and bred in Nenagh, starred in Ireland’s first-ever win (40-29) over the New Zealand All Blacks in a test played at Soldier Field, Chicago in November.

The 33-year-old Donnacha Ryan has won 47 international caps since making his debut against Argentina in 2008. The former Nenagh Éire Óg hurler, Nenagh Ormond RFC player and student at Nenagh CBS is a member of Shannon RFC. Donnacha represented Ireland at under-18 and under-21 level. Ryan won a Heineken Cup with Munster in 2008 and won a Celtic League with the province in 2009 and 2011. Donnacha Ryan featured at the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups for Ireland.

Following a nasty foot injury Donnacha Ryan was advised to retire from professional rugby in 2014, but the lock worked his way back to full fitness and reappeared in the Munster jersey in March 2015. Donnacha won the Munster player of the year award in 2012 and has played over 150 times for the province.

Donnacha Ryan is the son of Matt and Patricia Ryan and has three older sisters, Joanne, Isabel and Emma.