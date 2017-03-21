Sports Trivia

Quiz: Fancy yourself as an expert on Tipperary GAA? Prove it!

Brian McDonnell

Reporter:

Brian McDonnell

Email:

bmcdonnell@tipperarystar.ie

Quiz: Fancy yourself as an expert on Tipperary GAA? Prove it!

If you fancy yourself as an expert on Gaelic games in Tipperary you can prove it by answering the following twenty-one questions.

Powered by