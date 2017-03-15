Ormonde inspires Our Lady's to reach Colleges All-Ireland

Our Lady's Templemore qualifed for the All-Ireland Colleges senior A hurling final with a solid win over Kilkenny CBS in Portlaoise this afternoon.

Our Lady's Templemore 0-24

Kilkenny CBS 2-15

Despite conceding goals at the end of each half Our Lady's Templemore qualified for the Croke Cup Final - All-Ireland Colleges senior A hurling - after a hard fought victory over Kilkenny CBS in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise this afternoon.

A fine hurling spectacle, both sides went at it with real intensity but Our Lady's just had a little more class when it came to creating scoring chances.

The first half had gone swimmingly for Our Lady's right up the last puck of the half when they conceded a soft goal to Joe Sheehan whose effort went through a cluster of players and ended up in the net.

Our Lady's had made all the running and were scoring freely with Andrew Ormonde having accounted for five of their points from play. Indeed, in the third quarter, Our Lady's had put seven scores on the board without reply and also had Ormonde and Brian McGrath efforts saved off the line by keeper Ben Maher.

Our Lady's Andrew Ormonde

Our Lady's went in three points to the good at the break - 0-14 to 1-8 - with the late goal being a blow to them.

The second half was a very evenly matched affair and Our Lady's had built up a five point advantage with nine minutes to go. But, Kilkenny CBS kept plugging away and a penalty goal from goalkeeper Ben Maher in the 31st minute left just two in it.

From the puckout though Brian McGrath found a magnificent point to seal the Templemore victory - a victory they deserved on merit.

They now play the final on Saturday week against St Kierans of Kilkenny, probably in Semple Stadium, Thurles.