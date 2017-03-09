Our Lady’s prepare to face Kilkenny CBS at Kilmallock

The Our Lady’s Templemore team, who so famously won the Dr Harty Cup final when beating St Colman’s College Fermoy by nineteen points (2-22 to 1-6), return to action on Saturday, March 11th in the Masita-sponsored post-primary schools All-Ireland senior A colleges hurling semi-final (Croke Cup) against Kilkenny CBS.

Fitzgerald Park, Kilmallock will host an attractive All-Ireland semi-final double header on Saturday, March 11th - at 1pm Leinster champions St Kieran's College take on St Brigid's Loughrea while Our Lady's Templemore face Kilkenny CBS in the Croke Cup semi-final at 2.45pm.

Kilkenny CBS lost the Leinster colleges final to St Kieran's College - CBS led 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval and although the side was inspired by captain Niall Brassil St Kieran’s won 1-14 to 0-13. In their respective quarter-final Kilkenny CBS beat Presentation Athenry (3-9 to 0-15) on Wednesday in Abbotstown, Dublin to book a date with Our Lady’s Templemore in the last four. At the break Athenry led that encounter by three (1-3 to 0-9), but Kilkenny CBS made a storming start to the second half and never looked back. Seán Bolger scored a vital goal for Kilkenny CBS in the opening minute of the second half before Seán Boyd notched a third three-pointer in the 43rd.

Kilkenny CBS’ quarter-final against Athenry was scheduled to take place last weekend, but following a postponement Kilkenny CBS have less than 72 hours to prepare before facing Our Lady’s Templemore.

Mathew Ruth, who won four senior All-Ireland titles with Kilkenny, manages the CBS team and can call on excellent players like Seán Bolger, team captain Niall Brassil and Liam Stynes.

OUR LADY’S TEMPLEMORE

The Our Lady’s Templemore team which beat St Colman’s Fermoy so famously in the recent Dr Harty Cup final at Páirc na nGael, Limerick: Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch), Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), Páraic Campion (Drom & Inch), Eoghan Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney), Neil Quinlan (JK Bracken’s), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s, captain), Aidan O’Meara (Drom & Inch), Diarmuid Ryan (Clonakenny), Stevie Nolan (Drom & Inch), David O’Shea (JK Bracken’s), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh), Andrew Ormonde (JK Bracken’s), Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Bracken’s). Subs: Shane Doyle (JK Bracken’s), Jack Ryan (Toomevara), Jason Gilmartin (Roscrea), Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), Delacy Byrne (Clonakenny).