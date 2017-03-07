Tipperary and Limerick teams named ahead of U21 football clash

The respective Tipperary and Limerick managers have named the starting teams ahead of the EirGrid Munster Under-21 Football Championship quarter-final which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 8th at Páirc na nGael, Limerick (throw-in 7.30pm) - the prize for the victor is a place against Cork in the provincial semi-finals on March 15th.

Tipperary under-21 football manager Declan Browne has named the following starting fifteen: Charlie Manton (Fethard), Willie Connors (Kiladangan), Liam Ryan (Clonmel Commercials), Colm O'Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Liam Fahey (Rockwell Rovers), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Danny Owens (Moyle Rovers, captain), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Aidan Buckley (St Patrick's), Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers), Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), Joe Ryan (Kilmurry, Cork), Jack Butler (Upperchurch-Drombane) & Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash).

Limerick are managed by Declan Brouder and have named their starting team as follows: Richard Hayes, David Connolly, Jim Liston, Edward Sheehy, Brian Fanning, Sean Murphy, Michael Donovan, Josh Ryan, Tommie Childs, Padraig De Brún, Hugh Bourke, Killian Ryan, Kieran Daly, AJ O’Connor & Brian Donovan.

And, before Tipperary fans have a chance to get carried away with themselves and discount the Limerick challenge under-21 football manager Declan Browne has sounded a word of warning.

“Limerick are making great strides and the Limerick minors turned over our minors last year. There is not going to be a kick of the ball between Limerick and Tipp and never has been,” Declan Browne told the Tipperary Star last week.

“We can’t look too far ahead because we will get caught. Who are we to think that we are better than Limerick? That’s the way I would look at it,” Declan Browne said.

“You have to go out and earn it. You have to be honest about it on the night and give it your all. The result will take care of itself after that. Obviously we are hoping to win and we would like to win, but there are no guarantees. We could be preparing to face Cork, Kerry or Clare the following week and we would be preparing the exact same way - just for a different coloured jersey,” Browne added.

Manager Declan Browne (Moyle Rovers) is joined on the Tipperary under-21 management team by selectors Philly Ryan (Clonmel Commercials), Peter Lambert (Ardfinnan), Liam England (Inane Rovers) and Andrew Lacey (Arravale Rovers). Cahir’s Alan O'Connor is taking responsibility for the strength and conditioning.

Declan Browne is guiding a squad of real pedigree this season. Indeed, Tipperary have been especially competitive at the under-21 grade for the past five seasons.

In 2016 Tipperary lost by just a point to Kerry (1-7 to 0-11) in the quarter-finals while the Premier County claimed the provincial crown in 2015 when beating Cork in the final (1-15 to 3-8) and Clare in the semi-finals (0-15 to 0-7). Tipperary lost the 2014 provincial final to Cork (3-8 to 1-18) having beaten Clare (2-22 to 0-9) and Waterford (0-19 to 2-3) en route to that decider and also lost the provincial decider in 2013 to Cork (0-9 to 1-17) having beaten Waterford (1-17 to 0-9) and Clare (1-12 to 0-7) during that particular campaign while Tipp lost a 2012 quarter-final to Kerry (0-5 to 0-11).

TIPPERARY UNDER-21 FOOTBALL PANEL

Tipperary under-21 football panel: Michael Barlow (Ardfinnan), Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg), Jamie Bergin (Drom & Inch), Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Aidan Buckley (St Patrick’s), Jack Butler (Upperchurch-Drombane), Conor Cashman (Cahir), Michael Connors (Drom & Inch), Willie Connors (Kiladangan), Dáire Egan (Galtee Rovers), Liam Fahey (Rockwell Rovers), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Morgan Irwin (Moyle Rovers), Stephen Kelly (Clonmel Commercials), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Colm Kinnane (Drom & Inch), John Lyons (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), Charlie Manton (Fethard), Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Brian McKenna (Cahir), Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), Jordan Moloney (JK Bracken’s), Michael O’Connor (Cahir), Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), Danny Owens (Moyle Rovers), Ross Peters (Clonmel Commercials), Shane Power (Galtee Rovers), Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers), Joe Ryan (Killmurry, Cork), Liam Ryan (Clonmel Commercials), Jack Skehan (Holycross-Ballycahill) & Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan).