Tipperary footballers make a welcome return to winning ways

The Tipperary footballers made a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday night when they shook off the concession of late Laois goal at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise and earned themselves a six-point win which propels Liam Kearns’ men back into the promotion picture (1-16 to 1-10).

For a full report from this clash please click here; for Liam Kearns’ reaction to the performance please click here and for captain Brian Fox’s reaction to the news that the controversial Super 8 proposal was passed at Congress on Saturday please click here.

WEST TIPPERARY

On Sunday Clonoulty-Rossmore won the McGrath Oil West Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship final when beating Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-12 to 0-5 in the decider.

FITZGIBBON CUP

On Saturday the Garda Training College in Templemore won the Ryan Cup final when beating IT Sligo 5-23 to 1-9. The Garda College panel of players featured Diarmuid Ryan (Éire Óg Annacarty), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Tommy Doyle (Thurles Sarsfields), MJ Carroll (Clonakenny) and Mathew McGrath (Drom & Inch) while the side was managed by Ray Doyle, James Woodlock and Aidan Ivers. The IT Sligo set-up featured Thurles Sarsfields’ Mossie McCormack.

Meanwhile Mary Immaculate College retained the Fitzgibbon Cup when the side managed by Jamie Wall (Cork) emphatically beat IT Carlow 3-24 to 1-19. Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg), David Sweeney (Kiladangan), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Stephen Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields) and Tadhg Gallagher (Kiladangan) all started the final for Mary Immaculate College. The Mary I team was coached by Cormac McGrath (Ballinahinch) while James Mackey (Nenagh Éire Óg), Andrew O'Brien (Seán Treacy's), Liam Ryan (St Mary's Clonmel), Pa Ryan (Newport) and Philip Hickey (Nenagh Éire Óg) were members of the victorious panel of players. Holycross-Ballycahill’s Denis Ferncombe was also a selector with the team. Dale O’Hanlon (Carrick Swan) and Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen) were on the starting team for IT Carlow in the final while Drom & Inch’s Tommy Nolan was introduced as a second half substitute. Mullinahone’s Luke Mullally was also on the IT Carlow panel.

GMIT Letterfrack were crowned the Fergal Maher Cup champions following their 5-12 to 4-9 victory over the Marino Institute of Education. The GMIT Letterfrack panel featured Colin Brosnan (Cashel King Cormacs) and Gary Donnelly (Clonoulty-Rossmore) while the Marino Institute of Education team featured Jim Ryan (Knockavilla Kickhams).

LADIES FOOTBALL

On Saturday Tipperary maintained their 100% winning start to their Lidl National Ladies Football division three campaign when Shane Ronayne’s fast-improving side beat Meath 5-10 to 2-10 at Seán Treacy Park in Tipperary Town. For a full report from this game please click here and for reaction please click here. Meanwhile the Tipperary under-14 ladies football team beat Cork 2-4 to 0-5 in a championship clash played on Saturday.



CAMOGIE

Although Tipperary’s Littlewood’s National Camogie League division one clash with Cork at The Ragg on Sunday was called off due to an unplayable pitch Tipp were in minor A All-Ireland championship action on Saturday when the Premier County lost out to Cork (1-8 to 3-5).

RUGBY

Finally, Kilfeacle and District RFC enjoyed a terrific win on Sunday when beating Bandon RFC 12-10 in the final of the Munster Junior Clubs Challenge Cup.