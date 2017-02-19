Michael Ryan’s Tipperary win with six points to spare in Waterford

An assured performance from Tipperary on Sunday propelled Michael Ryan’s men to the summit of division 1A in the Allianz National Hurling League. Tipp won the physical battle and then found their inside forwards to devastating effect during an impressive display.

DR HARTY CUP

A highlight of the weekend was Our Lady’s Templemore winning the Dr Harty Cup final at Páirc na nGael, Limerick on Saturday for the first time since 1978 thanks to an 2-22 to 1-6 victory over St Colman’s Fermoy (Our Lady’s led 1-12 to 0-4 at the break).

Brian McGrath and Andrew Ormonde chipped in with the goals for Templemore in front of 4,924 paying spectators. Our Lady’s will now prepare for an All-Ireland colleges semi-final on March 11th.

MID TIPPERARY

On Sunday in Templemore Gortnahoe-Glengoole claimed the Mid Tipperary under-21B football championship thanks to a 3-10 to 3-6 final win over Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels - Gortnahoe-Glengoole led 2-5 to 0-4 at the break.

CAMOGIE

Brian Boyle’s Tipperary team lost their opening game in division one of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League away to Kilkenny on Saturday (0-8 to 4-13). On Sunday, February 26th Tipperary will host Cork in the second round of the league.

On Sunday the Tipperary minor team made an encouraging start to their championship campaign when beating Offaly 1-18 to 1-8 at St Brendan’s Park in Birr. Meanwhile on Saturday the Ursuline Thurles team lost to Cross & Passion, Ballycastle (2-5 to 5-12) in an All-Ireland post primary junior A semi-final.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Shane Ronayne’s ladies football team are now two points clear at the summit of division three in the Lidl Ladies Football League following their latest win over Down (5-14 to 0-3) at Ardfinnan on Sunday. Tipperary are home on Saturday, February 25th against second place Meath.

RUGBY

Cashel RFC made a welcome return to winning ways in division 2A of the Ulster Bank League on Saturday when beating Belfast Harlequins 36-3. Meanwhile at Rifle Park in Down Nenagh Ormond shipped a 25-33 defeat against Banfield. The defeat means that Highfield have now streaked four points clear of Nenagh at the summit of the division. The Ulster Bank League now takes a break until Saturday, March 4th when Nenagh Ormond will host Malone and Cashel RFC will make the trip to Dublin to face Blackrock College.

SOCCER

In the fifth round of the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday Thurles Town missed out on a place in the last eight when losing at home to Pike Rovers 0-2 at the Greyhound Stadium.