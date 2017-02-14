Club Championships
The sequence of games is now known for the Tipperary club championships
Kiladangan joint-captains Darragh Egan and Alan Flynn pictured with Thurles Sarsfields’ captain Pádraic Maher.
On Monday, February 13th the Competitions Control Committee made draws to determine the sequence of games during the group phase of the up-coming Tipperary Water county senior and intermediate hurling championship as well as the county senior football championship.
SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP - ROINN I
The sequence of games in each individual group in Roinn I of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship is as follows.
Group One
Kiladangan v Borris-Ileigh
Loughmore-Castleiney v Upperchurch-Drombane
Borris-Ileigh v Loughmore-Castleiney
Upperchurch-Drombane v Kiladangan
Upperchurch-Drombane v Borris-Ileigh
Kiladangan v Loughmore-Castleiney
Group Two
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Ballina
Portroe v Drom & Inch
Ballina v Portroe
Drom & Inch v Clonoulty-Rossmore
Drom & Inch v Ballina
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Portroe
Group Three
Thurles Sarsfields v Carrick Swans
Nenagh Éire Óg v Kilruane MacDonagh's
Carrick Swans v Nenagh Éire Óg
Kilruane MacDonagh's v Thurles Sarsfields
Kilruane MacDonagh's v Carrick Swans
Thurles Sarsfields v Nenagh Éire Óg
Group Four
Éire Óg Annacarty v Mullinahone
Burgess v Killenaule
Mullinahone v Burgess
Killenaule v Éire Óg Annacarty
Killenaule v Mullinahone
Éire Óg Annacarty v Burgess
SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP - ROINN II
The sequence of games in each individual group in Roinn II of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship is as follows.
Group One
Newport v Ballingarry
Toomevara v Roscrea
Ballingarry v Toomevara
Roscrea v Newport
Roscrea v Ballingarry
Newport v Toomevara
Group Two
Silvermines v Templederry Kenyons
Templederry Kenyons v Moycarkey-Borris
Moycarkey-Borris v Silvermines
Group Three
Borrisokane v JK Bracken's
JK Bracken's v Clonakenny
Clonakenny v Borrisokane
Group Four
Lorrha-Dorrha v Holycross-Ballycahill
Holycross-Ballycahill v Knockavilla Kickhams
Knockavilla Kickhams v Lorrha-Dorrha
INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
The sequence of games in each individual group in the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship is as follows.
Group One
Ballinahinch v Thurles Sarsfields
Golden-Kilfeacle v Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Thurles Sarsfields v Golden-Kilfeacle
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Ballinahinch
Golden-Kilfeacle v Ballinahinch
Thurles Sarsfields v Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Group Two
Moneygall v Drom & Inch
Drom & Inch v Roscrea
Roscrea v Moneygall
Group Three
Boherlahan-Dualla v St Mary's Clonmel
St Mary's Clonmel v Moyne-Templetuohy
Moyne-Templetuohy v Boherlahan-Dualla
Group Four
Carrick Davins v Cashel King Cormacs
Sean Treacy's v Shannon Rovers
Cashel King Cormacs v Sean Treacy's
Shannon Rovers v Carrick Davins
Sean Treacy's v Carrick Davins
Cashel King Cormacs v Shannon Rovers
Group Five
Lattin-Cullen Gaels v Cappawhite
Kiladangan v Arravale Rovers
Cappawhite v Kiladangan
Arravale Rovers v Lattin-Cullen Gaels
Kiladangan v Lattin-Cullen Gaels
Cappawhite v Arravale Rovers
Group Six
Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Moyle Rovers
Moyle Rovers v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun
SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The sequence of games in each individual group in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship is as follows.
Group One
Drom & Inch v JK Bracken's
Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Killenaule
Killenaule v Drom & Inch
JK Bracken's v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Drom & Inch v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Killenaule v JK Bracken's
Group Two
Fethard v Arravale Rovers
Moyle Rovers v Aherlow Gaels
Aherlow Gaels v Fethard
Arravale Rovers v Moyle Rovers
Arravale Rovers v Aherlow Gaels
Moyle Rovers v Fethard
Group Three
Éire Óg Annacarty v Loughmore-Castleiney
Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Ardfinnan
Loughmore-Castleiney v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun
Ardfinnan v Éire Óg Annacarty
Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Éire Óg Annacarty
Loughmore-Castleiney v Ardfinnan
Group Four
Clonmel Commercials v Cahir
Upperchurch-Drombane v Ballyporeen
Cahir v Upperchurch-Drombane
Ballyporeen v Clonmel Commercials
Upperchurch-Drombane v Clonmel Commercials
Cahir v Ballyporeen
