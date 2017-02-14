The sequence of games is now known for the Tipperary club championships

On Monday, February 13th the Competitions Control Committee made draws to determine the sequence of games during the group phase of the up-coming Tipperary Water county senior and intermediate hurling championship as well as the county senior football championship.

SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP - ROINN I

The sequence of games in each individual group in Roinn I of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship is as follows.

Group One

Kiladangan v Borris-Ileigh

Loughmore-Castleiney v Upperchurch-Drombane

Borris-Ileigh v Loughmore-Castleiney

Upperchurch-Drombane v Kiladangan

Upperchurch-Drombane v Borris-Ileigh

Kiladangan v Loughmore-Castleiney

Group Two

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Ballina

Portroe v Drom & Inch

Ballina v Portroe

Drom & Inch v Clonoulty-Rossmore

Drom & Inch v Ballina

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Portroe

Group Three

Thurles Sarsfields v Carrick Swans

Nenagh Éire Óg v Kilruane MacDonagh's

Carrick Swans v Nenagh Éire Óg

Kilruane MacDonagh's v Thurles Sarsfields

Kilruane MacDonagh's v Carrick Swans

Thurles Sarsfields v Nenagh Éire Óg

Group Four

Éire Óg Annacarty v Mullinahone

Burgess v Killenaule

Mullinahone v Burgess

Killenaule v Éire Óg Annacarty

Killenaule v Mullinahone

Éire Óg Annacarty v Burgess

SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP - ROINN II

The sequence of games in each individual group in Roinn II of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship is as follows.

Group One

Newport v Ballingarry

Toomevara v Roscrea

Ballingarry v Toomevara

Roscrea v Newport

Roscrea v Ballingarry

Newport v Toomevara

Group Two

Silvermines v Templederry Kenyons

Templederry Kenyons v Moycarkey-Borris

Moycarkey-Borris v Silvermines

Group Three

Borrisokane v JK Bracken's

JK Bracken's v Clonakenny

Clonakenny v Borrisokane

Group Four

Lorrha-Dorrha v Holycross-Ballycahill

Holycross-Ballycahill v Knockavilla Kickhams

Knockavilla Kickhams v Lorrha-Dorrha

INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The sequence of games in each individual group in the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship is as follows.

Group One

Ballinahinch v Thurles Sarsfields

Golden-Kilfeacle v Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Thurles Sarsfields v Golden-Kilfeacle

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Ballinahinch

Golden-Kilfeacle v Ballinahinch

Thurles Sarsfields v Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Group Two

Moneygall v Drom & Inch

Drom & Inch v Roscrea

Roscrea v Moneygall

Group Three

Boherlahan-Dualla v St Mary's Clonmel

St Mary's Clonmel v Moyne-Templetuohy

Moyne-Templetuohy v Boherlahan-Dualla

Group Four

Carrick Davins v Cashel King Cormacs

Sean Treacy's v Shannon Rovers

Cashel King Cormacs v Sean Treacy's

Shannon Rovers v Carrick Davins

Sean Treacy's v Carrick Davins

Cashel King Cormacs v Shannon Rovers

Group Five

Lattin-Cullen Gaels v Cappawhite

Kiladangan v Arravale Rovers

Cappawhite v Kiladangan

Arravale Rovers v Lattin-Cullen Gaels

Kiladangan v Lattin-Cullen Gaels

Cappawhite v Arravale Rovers

Group Six

Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Moyle Rovers

Moyle Rovers v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The sequence of games in each individual group in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship is as follows.

Group One

Drom & Inch v JK Bracken's

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Killenaule

Killenaule v Drom & Inch

JK Bracken's v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Drom & Inch v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Killenaule v JK Bracken's

Group Two

Fethard v Arravale Rovers

Moyle Rovers v Aherlow Gaels

Aherlow Gaels v Fethard

Arravale Rovers v Moyle Rovers

Arravale Rovers v Aherlow Gaels

Moyle Rovers v Fethard

Group Three

Éire Óg Annacarty v Loughmore-Castleiney

Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Ardfinnan

Loughmore-Castleiney v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun

Ardfinnan v Éire Óg Annacarty

Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun v Éire Óg Annacarty

Loughmore-Castleiney v Ardfinnan

Group Four

Clonmel Commercials v Cahir

Upperchurch-Drombane v Ballyporeen

Cahir v Upperchurch-Drombane

Ballyporeen v Clonmel Commercials

Upperchurch-Drombane v Clonmel Commercials

Cahir v Ballyporeen