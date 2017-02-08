UL honour Tipperary scholarship award winners

The presentations were made by Kilkenny great Eddie Keher, whose unique list of achievements and words of wisdom were eagerly absorbed by all in attendance.

Director of Bank of Ireland, Munster Liam Sheedy also addressed the presentation and stated that “we are pleased to continue our support of the UL GAA high performance programme.

The opportunity that it gives scholars to continue their studies while working to realise their sporting potential is something we are proud to be associated with and place a huge value on. The University, and the surrounding region is a very important market for us and we are available to provide support to all students as they move through the various stages of their lives”.

Some of the country's top young talent are in receipt of the scholarships, Tipperary recipients include All-Ireland winner Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetouhy), Caoimhe Maher (Burgess-Duharra), Ereena Fryday (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Ashling McCarthy (Cahir) and Ciannait Walsh (Éire Óg Annacarthy).

The programme provides students with financial assistance, as well as free access to the top class sports facilities in UL and a range of performance services and supports.

The scholarship applications for 2017-18 are currently open and have an earlier closing date of March 1st 2017. Please see www.ul.ie/sportsscholarships for further details.

According to UL GAA Officer Deirdre Murphy: “We are extremely thankful to Bank of Ireland and Munster GAA for their support. Bank of Ireland recognises the dedication and excellence of our players and the fantastic contributions that they make in our college and in the wider community while balancing the academic demands of third level education. This programme will assist the athletes involved to maximise their potential and represent UL GAA, their clubs and counties at the highest level”.

Pictured above at a ceremony to mark the achievements of the Tipperary recipients of the University of Limerick GAA High Performance Scholarship awards were - back row from left: Aisling McCarthy, Fr John Campion (UL GAA Club Chairman), Liam Sheedy (Director with Bank of Ireland, Munster), Ciannait Walsh, Ereena Fryday and Neasa O’Donnell (UL Executive Sports Manager). Front row from left: Liam Lenihan (Munster GAA Vice-Chairperson), Paul Maher, Eddie Keher, Barry Heffernan and Dave Mahedy (Director UL Sport).