CPA set to host meeting for Tipperary players, officers and coaches in Cahir

The Club Players Association (CPA) are this week preparing to host an information night and Q&A session at the Cahir GAA club grounds on Sunday, February 12th (5.30pm).

All club players, managers, coaches, officers and club representatives are welcome and are encouraged to attend in order to make their views and opinions known.

The meeting will be attended by Micheal Briody (CPA chairman) and Declan Brennan (CPA secretary) who are making the trip from Monaghan.

Tipperary CPA co-ordinator William Coleman will attend alongside divisional co-ordinators Ronan O’Brien (West Tipperary), Paddy Stapleton (North Tipperary), James Woodlock (Mid Tipperary) and Brian Enright (South Tipperary).

The response of Tipperary club players to the CPA has been encouraging with more than 1,400 members signed up to date from the Premier County while a rep has also been assigned to each of the 71 clubs.

WHAT IS THE CPA?

The CPA is a volunteer-led association which has been established to resolve the GAA fixtures crisis. It is committed to delivering a meaningful, unchangeable and balanced fixtures programme within the structure of a defined season for both club and inter-county players.

Essentially, the CPA intends to represent the voice of the club player, to work to represent their interests and was officially launched at the Ballyboden St Enda’s GAA Club in Dublin on Monday, January 9th.

The CPA will campaign to ensure that inter-county players continue playing with their clubs and to ensure that inter-county players are made available to their clubs for meaningful club fixtures.

The CPA intends to engage in on-going dialogue with its members and represent the views of the playing body as effectively as possible. The association intends to work collaboratively with the GAA in order to arrive at mutually-beneficial solutions.

The CPA does not wish to seek out confrontation, but the association will not rule out any tactic which may advance the overall objective of the club players group. It is widely hoped that strike action will not be required in order to force club fixture reform.

JOINING THE CPA

You can become a member of the CPA by registering on gaaclubplayers.com for free. You can also follow @ClubPlayerAssoc on Twitter or like Clubplayersassoc on Facebook. Alternatively you can email all enquiries to clubplayers@outlook.com.