Tipperary hit the ground running in division three of the National Football League

In a hectic weekend of Tipperary sport Liam Kearns’ men hit the ground running in the division three of the Allianz National Football League when recording a 2-12 to 0-13 win over Antrim at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Antrim led 0-7 to 0-5 at the break, but Tipperary were back on terms as early as the 39th minute before Conor Sweeney helped the home side into a 0-8 to 0-7 lead. Michael Quinlivan struck for Tipperary’s first goal in the 56th minute before the Premier County sealed the win thanks to a Philip Austin finish.

Tipperary lined out as follows: Evan Comerford, Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors, Kevin Fahey (0-1), Robbie Kiely (0-1), Jimmy Feehan, Alan Moloney, Martin Dunne, Josh Keane (0-2 frees), Liam McGrath (0-1 frees), Brian Fox (captain, 0-1), Conor Sweeney (0-4, 0-2 frees), Michael Quinlivan (1-0) and Philip Austin (1-2). Substitutes: Kevin O'Halloran for Liam McGrath (half-time), Emmet Moloney for Kevin Fahey (46 minutes), Ian Fahey for Martin Dunne (65 minutes), Joseph Hennessy for Paddy Codd (69 minutes), Liam Boland for Michael Quinlivan (69 minutes) and Luke Boland for Brian Fox (black card 70 minutes).

LADIES FOOTBALL

Shane Ronayne’s ladies football team maintained their impressive start to division three of the Lidl Ladies Football League when Tipperary recorded a 0-21 to 1-10 victory over Roscommon in Johnstown.

SOCCER

Mathew McKevitt struck twice for a resilient Peake Villa team on Sunday as James O’Sullivan’s enterprising side recovered a single-goal deficit twice before forcing themselves into the last eight of the FAI Junior Cup thanks to a dramatic winner in extra-time at the Tower Grounds. Don't miss our report, reaction and a video of Mathew McKevitt's winning goal which can be found here.

Carrick United, who play in the Waterford League, are also through to the last eight of the prestigious competition thanks to their 3-1 win against Regional United in Limerick.

RUGBY

In division one of the Munster Junior League Clonmel maintained their 100% record when defeating Newcastle West on Sunday. The defending champions, who are coached by Denis Leamy, beat fellow title challengers Newcastle West 13-0 at Árd Gaoithe. Clanwilliam beat Abbeyfeale 19-7 and Kilfeacle & District beat Skibbereen 25-21.

Next weekend all three Tipperary teams in division one of the Munster Junior League are away from home - Kilfeacle & District face Cobh Pirates, Clanwilliam visit Old Christians and Clonmel are away to St Senan’s. Meanwhile in division two Thurles RFC face Waterford City in Waterford.