Make up of the Tipperary county hurling and football leagues is now known

At the County Convention in December it was decided by relegates to transform the structure of the competition from the Challenge Cup format to an all-county league group format.

On the basis of the following divisions the first team in each group will play the second team and so on down the group in round one. The first teams in each pairing will enjoy home venue. The remainder of the rounds will published during the coming weeks. And, more detailed regulations for the competition will be drawn up by the county CCC at its next meeting - these regulations will then be forwarded to the clubs.



The football league will commence on Sunday, March 5th with the hurling commencing on the week-ending March 12th. Round two of the football will take place on March 19th with round two of the hurling going ahead on March 26th.

COUNTY LEAGUE 2017

HURLING

Division 1A: Portroe, Mullinahone, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Killenaule, Thurles Sarsfields & Nenagh Éire Óg.

Division 1B: Borris-Ileigh, Kilruane MacDonagh's, Kiladangan, Drom & Inch, Éire Óg Annacarty & Upperchurch-Drombane.

Division 2A: Carrick Swans, Ballingarry, Templederry Kenyons, Moycarkey-Borris, Loughmore-Castleiney & Toomevara.

Division 2B: JK Bracken's, Lorrha-Dorrha, Burgess, Ballina, Roscrea & Holycross-Ballycahill.

Division 3A: Moyle Rovers, St Mary's, Moyne-Templetuohy, Lattin-Cullen Gaels, Sean Treacy's & Ballinahinch.

Division 3B: Silvermines, Moneygall, Borrisokane, Knockshegowna, Newport & Clonakenny.

Division 4A: Boherlahan-Dualla, Golden-Kilfeacle, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Roscrea, Galtee Rovers & Cashel King Cormacs.

Division 4B: Carrick Davins, Shannon Rovers, Cappawhite, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Arravale Rovers & Kilsheelan Kilcash.

Division 5A: Rockwell Rovers, St Patrick's, Thurles Sarsfields, Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Cappawhite & Toomevara.

Division 5B: Upperchurch-Drombane, Skeheenarinky, Cahir, Knockshegowna, Ballybacon-Grange & Ballylooby-Castlegrace.

Division 6A: Thurles Gaels, Marlfield, Newcastle, Solohead, Killea & Gortnahoe-Glengoole.

Division 6B: Knock, Clerihan, Boherlahan-Dualla, Roscrea, Clonmel Óg & Emly.

FOOTBALL

Division 1A: Kilsheelan-Kilcash, JK Bracken's, Arravale Rovers, Fethard, Moyle Rovers & Aherlow Gaels.

Division 1B: Galtee Rovers, Éire Óg Annacarty, Clonmel Commercials, Cahir, Ballyporeen & Ardfinnan.

Division 2A: Golden-Kilfeacle, Rockwell Rovers, Clonmel Óg, Fr Sheehy's, Grangemockler-Ballyneale & Inane Rovers.

Division 3A: Newport, Solohead, Newcastle, Ballylooby-Castlegrace & St Patrick's.

Division 3B: Cappawhite, Clerihan, Rosegreen & Emly.