Tipperary Camogie star Sarah Fryday is preparing to donate her summer to Uganda

Sarah Fryday - the University of Limerick, Clonoulty-Rossmore and Tipperary Camogie star - is preparing to donate her summer to working as a volunteer with Nurture Africa in Uganda. And, you can help Sarah Fryday to realise her ambition of helping those less fortunate than herself by making a donation, big or small, to her campaign.

The final year business student (major in accounting and finance) at the University of Limerick has applied to complete a master’s in education which will qualify the Clonoulty native to become a secondary school teacher specialising in business and accounting. But before starting that course in September Sarah Fryday intends to travel to Nansana, Uganda on June 9th for three weeks to work as a volunteer with Nurture Africa as part of the charity’s student volunteer programme.

Nurture Africa is an Irish-founded and internationally-registered non-governmental organisation which operates in Uganda. Nurture Africa believes in working in partnership with the Ugandan community members and supporting them holistically.

You can donate to Sarah Fryday’s fundraising campaign by clicking here.

CRUCIATE KNEE INJURY

Sarah Fryday is a decorated Camogie player who won an All-Ireland under-16 medal with Tipperary and has been a member of the county senior panel since the age of 16.

Fryday suffered a significant setback on July 2nd 2016 at Semple Stadium, Thurles when she shipped a cruciate knee ligament injury. The injury, which typically takes a year to recover fully from, was a blow to a player of real pedigree who buried three goals in an Ashbourne Cup final against UCC to secure the University of Limerick’s sixth title last February.

Most athletes find the recovery process from a cruciate knee injury arduous. Sarah Fryday, however, spotted an opportunity - her birth certificate indicates that she is 22, but this seems a gross understatement given the Clonoulty-Rossmore star’s mature outlook on life.

Following the operation on her knee in the Sports Surgery Clinic, Santry in September Sarah got to work. She applied herself to her recovery, got stuck into the assignments associated with her final year in college and also spotted an opportunity to take advantage of the injury. Sarah Fryday decided to squeeze some “personal development” into her year.

“Everything can’t be totally Camogie,” Sarah Fryday told the Tipperary Star, “you give so much to it between the club, college and inter-county that it takes over your life to a certain extent. So, when that was gone I was trying to think about what I was going to do with myself.

“I volunteered in Lourdes when I was younger and it was always something that I wanted to do again. I always wanted to do it, but I always found myself caught for time between Camogie and everything. So, this year I really wanted to go. I looked into it myself and I found Nurture Africa. It seemed like something that I would really, really be interested in and it seemed like a real challenge. I feel that giving back is something really important to do. I don’t think we realise here how lucky we are. So, I just wanted to take the time that I have now and do something worthwhile,” Sarah Fryday explained.

VOLUNTEER WORK

Now Sarah Fryday is looking forward to the trip to Uganda and dedicating herself to the project.

“The work of the volunteers and the money raised will be used to provide quality healthcare, education and to develop sustainable community projects,” Sarah Fryday added.

“We will be working with children who have been affected or are being affected by HIV or Aids - we will be working in primary schools. There will be different projects to work on: first aid workshops, library and literacy sessions - to improve the English comprehension and literacy of the children - and there will also be other projects involving construction.

“It’s not about hand-outs - Nurture Africa don’t believe in hand-outs. It’s all about empowering the guardians and parents of these children to help themselves,” Sarah Fryday said.

Sarah Fryday’s desire to help and work on behalf of others in the community did not happen by accident. Sarah grew up in a house stuffed full of volunteers and has always been encouraged to put the welfare of others before the needs of herself.

“Definitely, one hundred per cent - since a young age at home we were always encouraged to help with our grandparents or our neighbours and when you are from a GAA family you are always volunteering,” Sarah Fryday explained.

“It just comes naturally. You are used to giving your time and giving whatever you can to help others and to try to benefit society as whole.”

Tipperary Camogie star Sarah Fryday.

FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

As part of her fundraising campaign Sarah has organised a table quiz in Trisha’s Bar, Clonoulty on Friday, February 24th and a tractor and bike run will take place on Sunday, March 26th while her online fundraising campaign is on-going. Indeed, Sarah has been surprised and heartened by the response to her public call for donations.

“It really is amazing and I just could not get over it - over such a short space of time the response has been so quick; it has been unbelievable. People are so happy to help and it makes things so much easier,” Sarah Fryday said before explaining that anything that members of the public can afford to give will help to transform the lives of people in Uganda.

“Whatever little bit of help that people can give will make a difference. And, it can be something so small; you can donate something small like €5, donate a spot prize, come to one of the events or even just share something on Facebook. Something small can help in developing countries. People might feel sometimes that what they can afford to give isn’t enough, but everything counts. Any little bit of help that people can give will make a difference - nothing will go to waste in a country like Uganda,” Sarah Fryday said.

“I have a total of €2,300 to raise - no donation is too small and would be greatly appreciated. All money raised will go a long way toward saving lives and empowering vulnerable children and families in a developing country,” Sarah added.

TIPPERARY

Besides fundraising for charity, helping out with the University of Limerick Ashbourne Cup team, working as treasurer with the third level Camogie colleges association and preparing for her final exams Sarah Fryday is also working hard to recuperate her knee injury with the help of the good people at the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry and Toomevara physiotherapist Paddy O’Brien.

So far Sarah’s knee is making terrific progress, but the Clonoulty-Rossmore star will not be taking any short cuts or rushing the recovery process.

“I am going to see out the nine months and just do everything right. The facts are there: the reoccurrence of the injury does happen with people who try to go back early. I am just not going to take the risk. It is the end of May or the start of June that I would be aiming to back for,” Fryday explained before revealing that she aimed to be hurling at full speed in July.

Happily, this will put her in the frame to play a part in Clonoulty-Rossmore’s senior club championship campaign while you can be sure that Tipperary Camogie manager Brian Boyle will be keeping a close eye on developments. And, according to Sarah Fryday “something great is going to happen” in Tipperary Camogie.

“We are on the up now - the confidence is growing in the team,” Sarah Fryday said.

“There was a young team there for a number of years and maybe we didn’t realise the potential that we had. When you look at the experience and the girls that are on the team you know that it just has to come right at some stage. It has been proven that when you do put in the work it will come off for you. We are going to stay feeding into that and buying into it. Hopefully, we will get our due reward at some stage,” she added.

