Draws made for the 2017 Mid and South Tipperary divisional club championships

The draws have been made for the 2017 Mid and South Tipperary divisional club championships - the clash of the Thurles Sarsfields and Drom & Inch leaps out at you as a highlight in the quarter-finals of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship. Please read on for the details.

MID TIPPERARY

The draws for the 2017 Mid Tipperary championships were made on Wednesday evening and are as follows.

Centenary Agri Senior Hurling Championship - quarter-finals: Thurles Sarsfields v Drom & Inch, Clonakenny v Loughmore-Castleiney, Upperchurch-Drombane v JK Bracken's, Moycarkey-Borris v Holycross-Ballycahill.

Roadstone Intermediate Hurling Championship - preliminary round: Drom & Inch v Gortnahoe-Glengoole, semi-finals: preliminary round winner v Boherlahan-Dualla, Thurles Sarsfields v Moyne-Templetuohy

Donal and Rose Younge Under-21A Hurling Championship - format to be confirmed: Drom & Inch, Thurles Sarsfields, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Holycross-Ballycahill & Loughmore-Castleiney.

Horse and Jockey Kia Under-21B Hurling Championship - format to be confirmed: Boherlahan-Dualla, JK Bracken's Og, Moyne-Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels, Thurles Sarsfields (2) & Upperchurch-Drombane.

Thurles Credit Union Minor A Hurling Championship - league format, top four teams into semi-finals: Holycross-Ballycahill, JK Bracken's Og, Moycarkey-Borris, Na Sairsealaigh Og & Gortnahoe-Glengoole.

Thurles Credit Union Minor B Hurling Championship - top team in each group into semi-final and second in third qualify for quarter-finals - group 1: Thurles Sarsfields (2), Moycarkey-Borris (2) Loughmore-Castleiney, Moyne-Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels, group 2: Drom & Inch, Upperchurch-Drombane and Boherlahan-Dualla.

Roskeen Construction Junior A Hurling Championship - league format, top two teams in each group play semi-finals - group 1: JK Bracken's, Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch & Loughmore-Castleiney, group 2: Moycarkey-Borris, Holycross-Ballycahill, Upperchurch-Drombane & Thurles Gaels.

Thurles Wholesale Cash and Carry Junior B Hurling Championship - league format, top two teams in each group play semi-finals - group 1: Moyne-Templetuohy, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Knock & Thurles Sarsfields, group 2: Boherlahan-Dualla, JK Bracken's, Clonakenny & Killea.

Gleeson Quarries Senior Football Championship - semi-finals: Drom & Inch v Upperchurch-Drombane, Loughmore-Castleiney v JK Bracken's.

AIB Thurles Intermediate Football Championship - final: Moyne-Templetuohy v Moycarkey-Borris.

Jim & Anne Kennedy, Tower Lounge Junior A Football Championship - league format, top team in each group into semi final, two plays three in opposite groups in the quarter-finals - group 1: Clonakenny, Loughmore-Castleiney & Holycross Ballycahill, group 2: Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Thurles Sarsfields & JK Bracken's.

Jim & Anne Kennedy, Tower Lounge Junior B football Championship - league format: Boherlahan-Dualla, Moyne-Templetuohy, Moycarkey-Borris & Upperchurch-Drombane.

Joe's Taxi & Bus Hire Minor A Football Football Championship - Holycross-Ballycahill, JK Bracken's Og, Loughmore-Castleiney, Moycarkey-Borris & Na Sairsealaigh Og.

Joe's Taxi & Bus Hire Minor B Football Championship - Drom & Inch, Boherlahan-Dualla, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Moyne-Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels, Moycarkey-Borris (2) & Upperchurch-Drombane.

CM Signs Cahill Cup - quarter-finals: Loughmore-Castleiney v Drom & Inch, Upperchurch-Drombane v JK Bracken's, Moycarkey-Borris v Holycross-Ballycahill, Thurles Sarsfields v Clonakenny.

O'Mahoney Print Junior Hurling League Division 1 - top two teams into the final: Thurles Sarsfields, Loughmore-Castleiney, Moycarkey-Borris, Upperchurch-Drombane & Holycross-Ballycahill.

Doran Oil Junior Hurling League Division 2 - top team in each group into the final - group 1: Thurles Gaels, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Thurles Sarsfields (2) & Boherlahan-Dualla, group 2: Drom & Inch, Moyne-Templetuohy & JK Bracken's.

Templetuohy Bus & Cab hire Junior Hurling League Division 3 - top two teams into the final: Clonakenny, Killea & Knock.

SOUTH TIPPERARY

On Friday night the format for the South Tipperary championships were decided and the draws were made in the South Board GAA Centre.

Senior Hurling Championship - round one of three with the top two progressing to the final - Carrick Swan v Killenaule, Mullinahone v Ballingarry.

Clonmel Oil Senior Football Championship - quarter-finals: Clonmel Commercials v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Fethard v Ardfinnan, Killenaule v Ballyporeen, Cahir v Moyle Rovers.

Martins Fruit & Veg Intermediate Hurling Championship - semi-finals: St Mary’s v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Moyle Rovers v Carrick Davins.

Clonmel Credit Union Intermediate Football Championship - round one of six with the top four progressing to the semi-finals: Grangemockler-Ballyneale v Clonmel Óg, Carrick Swan v Clonmel Commercials , Mullinahone v Moyle Rovers, Fr Sheehy’s bye.

Quirke Jeweller’s Junior A Hurling Championship - three groups - round one: Clonmel Óg v Fethard, Skeheenarinky v Fr Sheehy’s, Cahir v Newastle, Killenaule v Ballingarry, Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Ballybacon-Grange v St Patrick’s, Carrick Swan bye.

Junior B Hurling Championship - two groups - top two progress to semi-finals - round one: Clerihan v Cahir, Mullinahone v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Marlfield bye, Carrick Swan v Moyle Rovers, St Mary’s v St Patrick’s.

Junior A Football Championship - one group - round one: Ardfinnan v Carrick Davins, St Patrick’s v Newcastle, Ballingarry v Ballylooby.

Junior B Football Championship - one group - round one: Ballyporeen v Moyle Rovers, Clonmel Commercials v Cahir, Clerihan v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Clonmel Óg v Mullinahone, Fethard bye.

Under-21A Hurling Championship - round one: Carrick Swan v Mullinahone, Knockmealdown Gaels v Killenaule, Kilsheelan-Kilcash v St Mary’s, Ballingarry v Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Moyle Rovers bye.

Under-21B Hurling Championship - round one: Ballybacon-Grange v Cahir, Carrick Davins v Skeheenarinky-Clonmel Óg, Anner Gaels v Clerihan.

Chadwick’s Minor A Hurling Championship - two groups - round one: Skeheenarinky-Clonmel Óg v Grangemockler-Ballyneale, St Mary’s v Carrick Swan, Moyle Rovers bye, Ballingarry v Mullinahone, Cahir v Killenaule.

Minor B Hurling Championship - round one: Ballybacon-Grange v Knockmealdown Gaels, Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Anner Gaels, Clerihan bye.

Sureprint Minor A Football Championship - one group - round one: Clonmel Commercials v Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Ballyporeen-Clonmel Óg v Moyle Rovers.

Minor B Football Championship - two groups - round one: Carrick Swan v Cahir, Clerihan v Mullinahone, Killenaule bye, Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Anner Gaels, Ardfinnan v Knockmealdown Gaels, Ballingarry bye.