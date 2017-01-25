Liam Kearns: Tipperary will not seek a replacement for coach Jerome Stack

Senior football manager Liam Kearns has confirmed that Tipperary will not seek to replace Jerome Stack who has stepped down as coach this week citing personal reasons for his decision to do so - the Kerry native joined Kearns' management team during the off-season.

“Unfortunately Jerome (Stack) has left us for personal reasons, but, no, we won't be bringing in any replacement,” Liam Kearns told the Tipperary Star.

“We have the same set up as last year now. So, we will be working away as we are. It's the same set-up that got us to an All-Ireland semi-final last year,” Liam Kearns said.

“Nothing could be done - you have got to be philosophical about it. Coaches come and go in the GAA all the time. So, you have got to be philosophical about it after the way that it happened. It's unfortunate, but that's it,” Kearns added.

During the off-season Liam Kearns added former Kerry under-21 manager Jerome Stack to his back room team as coach. Stack worked previously with the Limerick senior team in 2015, coached Laois and also made a telling impact on the Dromcollogher-Broadford club team.

Golden-Kilfeacle's Shane Stapleton features on the management team as coach-selector alongside Paul Fitzgerald (Fethard). Dave Moriarty heads up the strength and conditioning team alongside Paul Howard while Ian Dowling is the lead physiotherapist with Paul McMahon playing a supporting role. Brian Lacey and Michael Byrnes will perform a key duty for the team in terms of performance analysis.

Tipperary's up-coming division three league campaign kicks off with a home game against Antrim in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, February 5th.

During the league Tipperary will also face Sligo (Sunday, February 12th - home), Laois (Saturday, February 25th - away), Longford (Sunday, March 5th - home), Offaly (Sunday, March 19th - away), Lough (Sunday, March 26th - home) and Armagh (Sunday, April 2nd - away).

The division three league final is scheduled for Saturday, April 8th while Tipperary will face either Cork or Waterford on the week-ending Sunday, June 11th in a Munster championship semi-final.

SENIOR FOOTBALL PANEL

The Tipperary senior football panel: Philip Austin (Borrisokane), Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers), Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers), Aidan Buckley (St Patrick’s), David Butler (Knockavilla Kickhams), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Liam Casey (Cahir), Paddy Codd (Killenaule), Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Willie Connors (Kiladangan), Martin Dunne (Moyle Rovers), Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Diarmuid Foley (Moyle Rovers), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty), George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers), Joseph Hennessy (Loughmore-Castleiney), Cian Hennessy (Loughmore-Castleiney), Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh), Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers), Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork), Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Ciarán McDonald (Aherlow), Aidan McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), Alan Moloney (Rockwell Rovers), Ross Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers), Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle), Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe), Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Colm Stapleton (Upperchurch-Drombane), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) & Liam Treacy (Loughmore-Castleiney).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE FIXTURES

Sunday, February 5th

Tipperary v Antrim in Thurles 2pm

Sunday, February 12th

Tipperary v Sligo in Thurles 2pm

Saturday, February 25th

Laois v Tipperary in Portlaoise 7pm

Sunday, March 5th

Tipperary v Longford in Thurles 1pm

Sunday, March 19th

Offaly v Tipperary in Tullamore 2pm

Sunday, March 26th

Tipperary v Louth in Thurles 3pm

Sunday, April 2nd

Armagh v Tipperary in Armagh 2pm