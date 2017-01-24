Members of the public invited to participate in Tipperary GAA's strategic review survey

The County Board Strategic Review Committee are now inviting members of the public to participate in a survey aimed at assessing the current state of Gaelic games in the county and to canvas the views of all stakeholders in order to develop a vision for what Tipperary GAA could become.

Please click here to complete the public survey.

The County Board Strategic Review Committee released the details of a series of surveys in recent weeks which, it hopes, will help to determine what the future of Gaelic games in Tipperary looks like.

The Strategic Review Committee, led by committee chairman PJ Maher (Boherlahan-Dualla) and secretary Denis Floyd (Newport), has published an online questionnaire in order to get a real insight into how the people of the county feel about a range of subjects.

The exercise represents a key part of a broader strategic review which is currently underway - the Strategic Review Committee is determined to form an understanding of where the county stands and how it could potentially be developed in the future.

Tipperary GAA's ambition is to become a successful organisation which is supported by effective strategies, structures and systems. And, it is critical that the committee consults with all of the stakeholders involved. Indeed, all feedback received will form the basis for a new strategic plan (2017-20). The links to a series of surveys aimed at club officers, adult and juvenile players have been forwarded to every club in the county.

In his report to convention secretary Tim Floyd called on Tipperary people everywhere to have their say in the strategic plan: “everyone will now have an opportunity from their own computer or phone to complete the survey and have their say in the shaping of Tipperary GAA’s future. There are plenty of keyboard warriors who are very reactive on websites and social media when different issues arise. It’s always very easy to be wise in hindsight, but this is an opportunity for the genuine Tipperary supporters to be proactive and positive about the future”.

This is a real opportunity to have your say in the future of Tipperary GAA. Why not take it? Contact your club secretary for details of the survey which is relevant to you.

The closing date for all surveys has been extended to February 5th.