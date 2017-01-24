Tipperary are set to honour the memory of Fr Alec Reid in ‘A Festival of Hurling’

The Tipperary hurlers are set to honour the memory of Fr Alec Reid in ‘A Festival of Hurling’ next weekend when Michael Ryan’s men participate in a series of activities hosted by Antrim GAA.

On Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th Antrim GAA will present 'A Festival of Hurling' in honour of Nenagh man Fr Alec Reid - Fr Reid died in 2013.

On Saturday, January 28th the Tipperary senior hurlers will train at the Woodlands Pitches (2pm) before hosting a meet and greet session for fans of the blue and gold.

Meanwhile on Sunday, January 29th Clonard Monastery will host a special mass at 9.30am which will feature the presentation of three especially-commissioned plaques. The plaques dedicated to Fr Reid will be unveiled by Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Aogán Ó Fearghail. The plaques seek to celebrate the life of Fr Alec Reid - the first will be presented to the Clonard Redemptorist order, the second will be installed in the redeveloped Casement Park and the third will be presented to the Tipperary County Board.

Sunday, January 29th will also see Naomh Eoin CLG’s Corrigan Park on the Whiterock Road host an inter-county hurling challenge match between Tipperary and Antrim at 12.30pm.

Fr Alec Reid, the Redemptorist Priest, was originally from Nenagh and played a crucial role in the Peace Process.

Fr Reid was a member of the Tipperary minor hurling panel which won the All-Ireland title in 1949 and he was a joint-recipient of the 1995 Tipperary International Peace Award.

Alec Reid was also named the Tipperary Person of the Year by the Tipperary Association, Dublin in April 2006.

Tipperary are scheduled to launch their Allianz National Hurling League campaign against Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday, February 11th (5pm).

TRAINING PANEL

The Tipperary senior hurling management team led by Michael Ryan, Declan Fanning, John Madden and Conor Stakelum announced a pre-season training panel in November.

Pádraic Maher will captain the Tipperary senior hurling team during the 2017 campaign - Maher has been promoted from his role as vice-captain and has replaced Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher as captain while Drom & Inch’s Séamus Callanan has been appointed vice-captain.

The Tipperary pre-season training panel is as follows:-

Goalkeepers: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha) & Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill).

Defenders: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary's Clonmel), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Donagh Maher (Burgess), John O’Keeffe (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Willie Ryan (Clonakenny), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan) & Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill).

Midfielders: Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Kieran Bergin (Killenaule), Michael Breen (Ballina), Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg), Stephen Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields) & Seán Ryan (Seán Treacy’s)

Forwards: John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Seán Curran (Mullinahone), Aidan McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields), Stephen O’Brien (Ballina), Andrew Coffey (Nenagh Éire Óg), Dylan Fitzell (Cashel King Cormacs), Paudie Green (Upperchurch-Drombane), Paul Flynn (Kiladangan), Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers) & Tommy Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).