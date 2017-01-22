FAI Junior Cup Draw
Peake Villa drawn to face Crumlin United in FAI Junior Cup last sixteen tie
The Peake Villa team which lost to St Michael's on Sunday.
James O’Sullivan’s Peake Villa have been drawn at home against Crumlin United in the last sixteen of the FAI Junior Cup - that clash is scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, February 5th.
In the sixth round of the prestigious competition Peake Villa saw off Cherry Orchard (2-1) thanks to two Pippy Carroll goals while their Thurles Town counterparts lost 1-4 away to Crumlin United.
Peake Villa are the only Tipperary league side to progress to the seventh round of this year’s competition. And, the Thurles side will be delighted to be drawn at home against the Leinster Senior League team with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.
Now just three wins separate Peake Villa from competing in the final of the FAI Junior Cup which is, of course, scheduled to take place in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Saturday, May 13th (7pm).
Clonmel Town won the coveted FAI Junior Cup prize in 1994 and St Michael’s took the honours in 1974 and 2014.
Peake Villa’s campaign has already featured an impressive 8-0 win over Cullen Lattin (with Matthew McKevitt and Pippy Carroll both registering hat-tricks) before the Thurles side beat Cork’s Knocknaheeny Celtic 4-1 away from home to qualify for the last 32.
The Peake Villa campaign also featured a notable victory over North Tipperary & District League champions Nenagh Celtic in the third round. Goals from Pippy Carroll and Adam Garrett sealed that result.
FAI JUNIOR CUP SEVENTH ROUND DRAW
Peake Villa v Crumlin United
Evergreen FC v Willow Park FC
Ballynanty Rovers v Killarney Celtic
Navan Cosmos FC v Janesboro FC
Sheriff YC v Villa FC
Donnycarney FC v Kilmallock United
Boyle Celtic v VEC FC
Regional United v Carrick United
