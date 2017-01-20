Nenagh Éire Óg and Nenagh College launch an academy for hurling

Nenagh Éire Óg and Nenagh College have launched an innovative partnership in North Tipperary - a large crowd gathered at Nenagh College on Thursday, January 19th to launch the Nenagh Éire Óg-Nenagh College Hurling Academy in partnership with Get Fresh, the school food providers.

Under the terms of the partnership, which is funded by Get Fresh, all Nenagh Éire Óg Camogie and hurling teams will use the facilities at Nenagh College to train and prepare their teams for action.

At the event Billy McGill, CEO of Get Fresh, outlined how happy his company are to work in partnership with the innovative venture.

Enda Costello (Chairman of Nenagh Éire Óg GAA club) described the club’s vision for the partnership as an opportunity to provide state-of-the-art facilities to all of the teams in the club. With an expanding membership base at Nenagh Éire Óg access to the facilities at Nenagh College will provide much-needed space to accommodate all of the clubs’ teams.

The Éire Óg senior hurling team are currently working through their pre-season training programme at Nenagh College using the gym and flood-lit hurling wall.

Enda Costello and Nenagh College School Principal Damien Kennedy acknowledged the role played by the trustees of the school, Tipperary ETB, in bringing the project to fruition.

School Principal Damien Kennedy welcomed both Get Fresh and Nenagh Éire Óg as partners in this exciting project.

The sharing of facilities with Éire Óg and other local sporting and community bodies underpins the school’s mission statement of service to and partnership with the wider community.

Mr Kennedy acknowledged that this joint-venture represented a huge investment in the local youth and he thanked Jimmy Minogue (Munster Council Development Officer) on behalf of the school for securing grant aid which helped to develop the facilities at the school.

Mr Kennedy also welcomed Billy McGill and acknowledged the excellent service his company are currently providing at Nenagh College - both the parent body and the students are delighted with the quality and value of the canteen service.

The mutual goal of both the club and the college, addressing positive health, in all aspects, for the club members and the college students is one of the principles which will underpin this ground-breaking partnership.

The Nenagh Éire Óg hurling academy will be officially launched on Saturday, February 4th at Nenagh College.

PICTURED ABOVE

The Nenagh Éire Óg-Nenagh College Hurling Academy, in partnership with Get Fresh, was launched at Nenagh College on Thursday, January 19th. Pictured at the launch were - back from left: Enda Costello (Nenagh Éire Óg Chairman), Billy McGill (CEO of Get Fresh), Liam Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg Vice-Chairman) and Jimmy Minogue (Munster Council Development Officer). Front from left: Damien Kennedy (Nenagh College School Principal), Jimmy Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg President) & Ger Gavin (Nenagh Éire Óg President). Photo: Bridget Delaney