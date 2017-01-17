Tipperary's focus turns to Antrim following St Thomas' cancellation

The senior hurling challenge match between Tipperary and St Thomas (Galway) scheduled to take place at MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan in aid of charity on Sunday, January 22nd has been cancelled - St Thomas have withdrawn from the fixture.

Tipperary's focus now turns to Sunday, January 29th when Antrim host Tipperary for a challenge match which features in a weekend of festivities dedicated to the memory of the late Fr Alec Reid, the Redemptorist Priest, originally from Nenagh, who played a crucial role in the Peace Process.

Fr Reid was a member of the Tipperary minor hurling panel which won the All-Ireland title in 1949 and he was a joint-recipient of the 1995 Tipperary International Peace Award. Alec Reid was also named the Tipperary Person of the Year by the Tipperary Association, Dublin in April 2006.

On January 29th - at 9.30am mass in Clonard Monastery - three commemorative plaques will be presented in memory of Fr Alec Reid. One plaque will be presented to Clonard Monastery, one will be held in reserve and will be placed in the redeveloped Casement Park and one will be brought back to Tipperary. Meanwhile at 12.30pm in Corrigan Park, Belfast Tipperary will take on Antrim in a challenge match.

Tipperary are scheduled to launch their Allianz National Hurling League campaign against Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday, February 11th (5pm).

The Tipperary senior hurling management team led by Michael Ryan, Declan Fanning, John Madden and Conor Stakelum announced a pre-season training panel in November.

Pádraic Maher will captain the Tipperary senior hurling team during the 2017 campaign - Maher has been promoted from his role as vice-captain and has replaced Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher as captain while Drom & Inch’s Séamus Callanan has been appointed vice-captain.

The Tipperary pre-season training panel is as follows:-

Goalkeepers: Darren Gleeson (Portroe), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha) & Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill).

Defenders: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary's Clonmel), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Donagh Maher (Burgess), John O’Keeffe (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Willie Ryan (Clonakenny), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan) & Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill).

Midfielders: Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Kieran Bergin (Killenaule), Michael Breen (Ballina), Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg), Stephen Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields) & Seán Ryan (Seán Treacy’s)

Forwards: John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Seán Curran (Mullinahone), Aidan McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields), Stephen O’Brien (Ballina), Andrew Coffey (Nenagh Éire Óg), Dylan Fitzell (Cashel King Cormacs), Paudie Green (Upperchurch-Drombane), Paul Flynn (Kiladangan), Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers) & Tommy Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).