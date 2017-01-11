Tipp senior football team to play Cork tonight announced

The Tipperary senior football team to play Cork in the McGrath Cup tonight in Templetuohy has been named.

The Tipperary football team to play Cork in Group A Round 2 of the McGrath Cup this Wednesday night at 7.30pm has been announced.

The team is as follows;

1 Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers

2 Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

3 Joseph Hennessy - Loughmore-Castleiney

4 Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

5 Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6 Robbie Kiely (Capt.) - Carbery Rangers

7 Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

8 Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers

9 Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10 Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

11 Philip Austin - Borrisokane

12 Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

13 Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14 Colm Stapleton - Upperchurch-Drombane

15 Diarmuid Foley - Moyle Rovers



Fir Ionaid:

16 Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

17 Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

18 Liam Casey - Cahir

19 Martin Dunne - Moyle Rovers

20 Paul Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane

21 David Butler - Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

22 Cian Hennessy - Loughmore-Castleiney

23 Aidan McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

24 Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

25 Ian Fahey - Clonmel Commercials