Team News
Tipp senior football team to play Cork tonight announced
Please note change of venue - the match will now go ahead in Templetuohy and not Dr. Morris Park as previously advertised.
Robbie Kiely who will feature at centre back tonight for Tipp against Cork in the McGrath Cup
The Tipperary senior football team to play Cork in the McGrath Cup tonight in Templetuohy has been named.
The Tipperary football team to play Cork in Group A Round 2 of the McGrath Cup this Wednesday night at 7.30pm has been announced.
The team is as follows;
1 Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers
2 Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
3 Joseph Hennessy - Loughmore-Castleiney
4 Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
5 Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6 Robbie Kiely (Capt.) - Carbery Rangers
7 Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
8 Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers
9 Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
10 Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
11 Philip Austin - Borrisokane
12 Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
13 Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14 Colm Stapleton - Upperchurch-Drombane
15 Diarmuid Foley - Moyle Rovers
Fir Ionaid:
16 Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
17 Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
18 Liam Casey - Cahir
19 Martin Dunne - Moyle Rovers
20 Paul Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane
21 David Butler - Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
22 Cian Hennessy - Loughmore-Castleiney
23 Aidan McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
24 Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
25 Ian Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
