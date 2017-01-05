Loughmore-Castleiney and Kiladangan scoop club of the year awards

The Mid and North Tipperary divisions have named Loughmore-Castleiney and Kiladangan as their respective clubs of the year (2016) while the individual award winners in both divisions are now known.

The Mid Tipperary awards ceremony will take place at the end of January in Younge's, The Ragg with the time and date to be confirmed

The senior club of the year award for the Mid Tipperary division has been won by Loughmore-Castleiney while Gortnahoe-Glengoole will be honoured as the intermediate/junior club of the year.

Johnny Ryan (Drom & Inch) and Cian Hennessy (Loughmore-Castleiney) have been named as the respective senior hurler and footballer of the year. In minor hurling Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken's) takes the accolade while David O'Shea (JK Bracken's) has been named as the minor footballer of the year.

Jimmy Meighan (Gortnahoe-Glengoole) will be presented with the hall of fame award.

NORTH TIPPERARY

The North Tipperary awards ceremony will take place in The Thatched Cottage, Ballycommon on Friday, January 13th (7.30pm).

Kiladangan, who claimed the Frank McGrath Cup in 2016, have been named as the division's club of the year for the second successive year.

Paul Flynn (Kiladangan) will collect the senior player of the year award, Shane McGrath (Ballinahinch) has won the intermediate hurler of the year award, Shane Seymour (Kiladangan) has been named as junior hurler of the year, Jason Ryan (Toomevara) as under-21 hurler of the year and Moneygall's Adam Hogan is the minor hurler of the year.

Borrisokane's Philip Austin is the North Tipperary intermediate footballer of the year, Robbie Byrne (Portroe) the junior footballer of the year, Jack O'Sullivan (Shannon Rovers) and under-21 footballer of the year and Alexi Harty (Moneygall) the minor footballer of the year.