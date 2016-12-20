Balanced books reflect very favourably on Tipperary County Board executive

The fact that the Tipperary County Board have balanced their books and recorded a surplus for the fourth consecutive year reflects very favourably on an executive led by chairman Michael Bourke.

As recently as 2012 the County Board declared a deficit of €246,939 having also shipped similar deficits in 2011 (€219,000) and 2010 (€126,267). Indeed, during the four years preceding 2013 Tipperary recorded losses which exceeded an aggregate total of €650,000. This is not an insignificant figure.

Such a startling series of losses provide a handy context with which to interpret more recent returns.

In 2013 the County Board declared a first surplus in five years (€52,699) before reporting an excellent 2014 surplus of €319,613. The surplus dropped to €129,521 in 2015 and €85,957 in 2016, but supporters of Gaelic games in Tipperary need to realise that thanks to prudent management at executive level the days of declaring a €250,000 deficit are gone and good riddance to them. And, the significance of this body of work was not lost on former County Board chairman John Costigan at the County Convention on Friday.

“It is great to have such an able committee in the county. This year has been very successful and it is down to a marvelous team effort. I want to congratulate you all on a marvelous performance in such a wonderful year,” John Costigan said.

In 2016 the County Board recorded a surplus of €85,957 and although this figure is considerably down on its 2015 equivalent (€129,521) it does represent a considerable achievement given the extended nature of both the senior footballing and hurling campaigns.

Essentially the Tipperary County Board recorded a surplus despite shipping the expense associated with startling success. In 2016 Tipperary collected the All-Ireland senior and minor hurling titles and even though the Premier footballers also enjoyed a thrilling run to the last four the County Board still managed to balance the books.

Indeed, on Friday County Board treasurer Michael Power described the feat as a “massive achievement”.

“Tipperary County Board is a massive operation and I don’t say that lightly - it has to be managed carefully,” Michael Power told delegates at the County Convention.

“I would encourage clubs to support the County Board at every opportunity because when the County Board is a well-oiled machine that will flow back to the clubs,” Mr Power added.

The income of the Tipperary County Board jumped from €4,083,485 (2015) to €4,587,245 in 2016 (an increase of €503,760) while the expenditure amounted to €4,501,288 (€3,953,963 in 2015). The 2012 figures put the above in context - four years ago the County Board income amounted to €3,841,994 while expenditure totalled €4,864,531.

In 2010 the County Board generated €5,461,641 (spent €5,587,908) while in 2009 the income was €6,846,652 while the expenditure stood at a staggering €6,906,515.

TIPPERARY COUNTY BOARD ACCOUNTS

2016 Surplus of €85,957 declared

2015 Surplus of €129,521 declared

2014 Surplus of €319,613 declared

2013 Surplus of €52,699 declared

2012 Deficit of €246,939 declared

2011 Deficit of €219,000 declared

2010 Deficit of €126,267 declared

NOT ALL PLAIN SAILING

It was not, of course, all plain sailing for the executive at the County Convention. The spectre of Tipperary’s jam-packed club fixtures schedule featured, once more, and, once more, Tom Maher, the secretary of the Competitions Control Committee (CCC), pointed out in reasonably blunt terms that the format of the Tipperary senior hurling championship is not fit for purpose. Meanwhile County Board chairman Michael Bourke felt it necessary to rule an Upperchurch-Drombane motion out of order which specifically related to the dual player issue.

