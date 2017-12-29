Green light for Roscrea Nursing Home

A Nursing Home near Roscrea has been given a positive assessment by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

St. Kieran’s Care Home is located at The Pike, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, and had 21 residents on the day of inspection on September 12 last, with one vacancy.



This was the first inspection of this centre since the new provider Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Ltd had taken over the running of the centre in July 2017. All Nursing Homes are subject to regular inspections to ensure they conform with standards.

The report, published on December 14th, sets out the findings of an unannounced inspection, which took place to monitor on-going compliance with the regulations and following notification from the provider of a change to the person in charge.

The inspector met with residents, staff members, the provider representative and the person in charge.

The inspector observed practices and reviewed documentation such as care plans, medical records, policies, procedures and staff files.



“Overall, the inspector found that the person nominated to represent the provider and the person in charge demonstrated a commitment to meeting the requirements of the Health Act 2007 (Care and Welfare of Residents in Designated Centres for Older People) Regulations and the National Quality Standards for Residential Care Settings for Older People in Ireland.

“The provider continued to financially invest in the centre and renovation works were in progress at the time of inspection. The location and layout of the centre was suitable for its stated purpose and met the 23 residents’ individual and collective needs in a comfortable and homely way.



“The inspector found it to be comfortable, bright and nicely decorated. It was warm, clean and odour free throughout. There was evidence of good practice in many areas. The person in charge and staff demonstrated a comprehensive knowledge of residents’ needs, their likes, dislikes and preferences."

Full report in the Tipperary Star next week.