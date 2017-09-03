Tipperary deaths - Sunday 3 September, 2017

The late Kathleen Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzpatrick (née Dunlevy) late of Powerstown Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Joe and grandchildren Louise and Adam. Sadly missed by her loving family Frank, Mary and SueAnn, sons in law, daughter in law, sister Oonagh, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing in SueAnn and Sean O'Donnell's house, Willow Wood Lane, Moorstown, Fethard on Monday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.45pm. Funeral arriving at Powerstown Church at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Bridget Maher

The death has occurred of Bridget Maher (née Cantwell) late of Shragh, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick and son Danny.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Angela, Felicity, Dan & Andrew, great-grandchildren William & Alexander, brother Martin, nieces Margaret, Susan, Kate & Joan, nephew Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 5.00 with removal at 7.00 arriving in Clonakenny Church at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Dwyer late of London and formerly of Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Mass today, Sunday, in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town, at 12.30pm followed by burial of ashes in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Michael Hayes

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Hayes late of St Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Seamus. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Mary (Chicago), Josephine (Cork), Nuala (Holland), Tony (England) and Eleanor (Holland), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, his good friend Mary, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Monday from 5:30pm with removal at 7:00pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 10:30am, followed by burial in the St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Philomena Judge

The death has occurred of Philomena Judge (née McDermott) late of Rockfield, Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Drokabawn, Shercock, Co Cavan. P Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of John and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Ciara, Aideen, Sean, Cormac, Eve, Billy and Cailey, great-grandson Hugo, Mary and Tracy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Monday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to the G.A.A. Centre, Western Road, Clonmel for funeral ceremony at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Mary Kelly

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née Hayden) late of Ballynulty, Ballinard, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Patrick, Eamon, Tom, Sean and Tim, daughters Mary-Kate, Joan and Martina, treasured grandchildren, brothers Sean and Tom, sister Nellie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, special friends Mary (C) and Rita, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday morning in St Patrick's Church, Cullen at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Sister M Rosarii

The death has occurred of Sister M Rosarii (Breda) English late of Newcastle, Staffordshire, England and Tullow, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, brothers Fr.Michael English, Bath and John (Ballytrehy, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co.Tipperary), nephews, nieces,sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her community from 5pm to 7pm on Monday September 4th. Requiem Mass on Tuesday September 5th.Burial afterwards in Newcastle cemetary Staffordshire.

The late James O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Dwyer (Scholar) late of Corbally Lower, Clonoulty, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons John, Jason and Paul, daughters Mary and Breda, brothers Paddy, Michael and Con, sisters Chrissie and Mary, grandchildren, his close friend Olive, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, this Sunday from 5:00pm with removal at 7:30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.