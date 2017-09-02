Tipperary deaths - Saturday 2 September, 2017

The late Tommy Doherty

The death has occurred of Tommy Doherty late of Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Cathy. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Kelly, her partner Stephen, his two adored grandchildren Alex and Eric and also Conor, his brother John, sisters Monica and Catherine (Carroll), brother-in-law Ned, aunts Pauline and Sr. Catherine, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Sunday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. to arrive in the Church of St. Cataldus, Ballycahill on Monday morning at 11 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The late Gus Callanan

The death has occurred of Gus (Augustine) Callanan late of Rosturra Crescent, Woodview, Limerick City, Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, Children Luke, Eileen, Aine, Grainne, Cathal and Mairead, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday (Sept. 2nd) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Sunday (Sept. 3rd) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards Killinan Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Margaret Keane

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggie) Keane late of Patrick Street, Templemore, Tipperary and formerly Lisduff, Errill. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, cousins, great friend Nuala, lifelong friends the Cambies, neighbours and many friends in Templemore. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 3-30pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 5-30pm to arrive at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Church Fund, Templemore.

The late Saoirse Mitchell

The death has occurred of Saoirse Mitchell late of Graiguenoe, Holycross, Tipperary. On her 21st Birthday. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Saoirse: Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, Anne and Gerry, sister Eva, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, especially Eileen and the O’Reilly family Beakstown, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home Saturday from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Sunday morning please.

The late Denis O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Denis (Denny) O'Dwyer late of Kilbreedy, Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved brother of the late Martin. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Olive, daughter Alice Blake, son T.J., son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Siobhain, his adored grandchildren Lorcan, Nicola, Catherine, Donnacha and Niamh, sister Mary Moylan, brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours, and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.00am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late James O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Dwyer (Scholar) late of Corbally Lower, Clonoulty, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons John, Jason and Paul, daughters Mary and Breda, brothers Paddy, Michael and Con, sisters Chrissie and Mary, grandchildren, his close friend Olive, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, this Sunday from 5:00pm with removal at 7:30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The late Sister M Rosarii

The death has occurred of Sister M Rosarii (Breda) English late of Newcastle, Staffordshire, England and Tullow, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, brothers Fr.Michael English, Bath and John (Ballytrehy, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co.Tipperary), nephews, nieces,sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her community from 5pm to 7pm on Monday September 4th. Requiem Mass on Tuesday September 5th.Burial afterwards in Newcastle cemetary Staffordshire.

The late Bridie Roche

The death has occurred of Bridie Roche (née O’Sullivan) late of 19 Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Matty Berminghan

The death has occurred of Matty (Martin) Bermingham late of Ballinlough, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Carainn (nee Walsh) and loving father of Nina and John. Dear son of Martin and Nancy, brother of Tommy and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, their partners Val and Leah, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh O’Connor Ltd. Removal on Saturday at 4.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballinlough. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

The late Rita Moran

The death has occurred of Rita Moran (née O'Dwyer) late of Ballygriffin, Golden, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Dick and daughter Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Thomas, daughters Jo, Margaret and Mary, sister Josie, grandchildren, great grandchild, sons in law, daughter in law, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her home this Saturday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11:00am followed by burial in the St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Joan Lonergan

The death has occurred of Joan Lonergan (née Hallinan) late of Southview, Upper Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Ballymacarbry, Waterford. Beloved wife of Tommy and much loved mother of Helen (Walsh) and Donal. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Aoife, Donal, Ciara & Caoimhín, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Touraneena Cemetery.

The late Kevin Byrne

The death has occurred of Kevin Byrne late of Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Alison, daughters Elizabeth and Linda, son-in-Law Paul, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 3 o'clock with Prayers at 5 o'clock. Removal at 6 o'clock to SS Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o'clock. Funeral immediately afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipp Hospice.