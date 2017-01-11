Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 11 January, 2017

The late Sally Moloney

The death has occurred of Sally Moloney (née Wade), Hills Lot, Rosegreen, Cashel, on January 10th 2017, peacefully at home. Beloved sister of the late Eddie and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, daughters Josephine and Deirdre, son Michéal, son-in-law Jamie, grandchildren, sisters Josie, Mary, Winnie and Biddy, brother Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Rosegreen Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

The late Marie O'Doherty

The death has occurred of Marie O'Doherty, 8 St Molleran’s, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, at 11am in the Friary Church, Carrickbeg followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.



The late Joe Culhane

The death has occurred of Joe Culhane, Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, on January 10th 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty and son Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving son Anthony, daughter-in-law Catherine, granddaughter Rachel and partner Willie, great-granddaughter Amelia-Beth, Michelle and Ross, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.



The late Michael F McGrath

The death has occurred of Michael F McGrath, Kilburry, Cloneen, Clonmel, on January 10th 2017. Peacefully at his residence in the care of his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, sons Jim, Fr. Peter, Milo and daughter Anna; son-in-law Bill; daughter-in-law Patricia; grandchildren Clíodhna, Robert, Aoibheann, Orlaith and Elissa; sisters Carmel and Imelda; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence this Wednesday, 11th January, from 4 to 9pm followed by prayers. Removal on Thursday 12th January at 11.30am to the Church of the Nativity Cloneen for 12 o'clock requim Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the South Tipperary Home Care Team.



The late Wiliam Molumby

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Molumby, Knocknanuss, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, after a short illness. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by his brother Lar. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pattie, brother Jim, sisters-in-law Josie and Peg, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 11th January, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey, at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 12th January, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eddie O'Rourke

The death has occurred of Eddie O'Rourke, Ballynyra, Drombane, Thurles, at Milford Hospice (peacefully), beloved son of the late James and Nora (nee Buckley); deeply regretted by his loving brother Sean, sisters Sr.Anne, Maureen (Quinn). Nora (Mooney) and Breda (O'Dwyer), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home Upperchurch on Thursday evening January 12th from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church Drombane. Reqsuiem Mass on Friday January 13th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilalure cemetery.Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice.



The late Brendan Meaney

The death has occurred of Brendan Meaney, 19 Iona Ave., Thurles. redeceased by his brothers John and Thomas, deeply regretted by his loving partner Eileen (Costello), brothers Mick, Billy, Patsy and Christy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Thursday evening, 12th January, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm arriving at St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 13th January, 2017 at 11.30am, burial after Mass in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to C2 Ward, Limerick Hospital.



The late Mary Flynn

The death has occurred of Mary Flynn (née Power), 1 Park Road Centre, Cobh, Cork and Ballinastick, Co Tipperar. On January 10, 2017, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Paddy and dear mother of Margaret, Bridget, John and Peter, much loved grandmother of Sarah, Shane, Tomás, Emma, Andy and Niamh, sister of Joan, Anne and the late Biddy, Patsy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law Paul and John, daughter-in-law Mags, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cobh Community Hospital Mortuary on Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 7pm, followed by removal to St Colman's Cathedral. Funeral on Friday after 12 noon Requiem Mass, to St Colman's Cemetery.



The late Barney O'Doherty

The death has occurred of Barney O'Doherty, Boulaglass Carrigatoher, Nenagh, and Drumahoe, Derry.

Predeceased by his beloved son Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joyce, son Peter and daughter Katherine, brother Seamus and sister Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5.30 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to Youghalarra Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery.