Tipperary deaths - Friday 6 January, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary Campbell

Late of Church Street, Templemore, Tipperary. Reposing at the Convent Chapel (Malone's Funeral Home, Templemore off Church Avenue) tomorrow, Friday evening, with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore for Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Home private on Saturday morning please.

The death has occurred of Dan Kennedy

Late of Reafadda, Hollyford, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Con, sisters Joan and Anna (Butler); deeply regretted by his loving sister Kitty (O'Brien), sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grand-niece, grand-nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch this Friday evening January 6th from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's Church, Hollyford. Requiem Mass on Saturday January 7th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dan (Dan Boy) O'Dwyer

Late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Father of the late Sean. Sadly missed by his loving family; wife Mary, sons Liam Danny, Paul, Jim and Mark, daughters Carol and Mairead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Sarah Jean Ryan (née Guest)

Late of St. Joseph's Court, Gorey, Wexford / and formerly of Coolnagower, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sister (Kathleen Pierce), sisters-in-law (Eileen and Kitty Guest) nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Sarah Jean will be reposing at Floods Funeral Home, McDermott Street, Gorey on Friday from 4.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Gorey. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Gorey. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.

The death has occurred of James 'Jim' Ryan 'Roach'

Late of Tiremoyle, Latteragh, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Mary, sons Anthony and Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, Jimmy and his companion Ollie Taylor, William and John, daughters Nancy (Fogarty), Mary (Gleeson) and Bernie (Grace), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his home Friday 6th from 4pm with removal at 8pm to the church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry. Requiem mass on Saturday 7th at 11am followed by interment in the new cemetery, Templederry.