Tipperary deaths - Thursday 5 January, 2017

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joey) O'Meara

Late of Ballyanny and late of Grange, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved wife Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on (Friday) evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Remains arriving at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on (Saturday) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon., followed by burial in Tyone Graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Nenagh Day Care Centre.



The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Buckley (née Tuohy)

Late of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town. Bridget (Biddy) mother of the late Noel, Michael, Eileen, Noreen and Dano. Sadly missed by her loving family; husband Dan, sons Johnny, P.J., Kevin, Daniel and Dean, daughters Maureen, Caroline and Margaret, sister Peggy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Mary Kate CORBOY (née Hayes)

Late of Parkboy, Carney, Nenagh. Mary Kate beloved wife of the late Jay. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Jack, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, special friend Nellie Ryan, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Puckane Church arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Corby (née Leahy)

Late of Shronell, Tipperary Town. Margaret (Peggy), wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Liam and John, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her brother Liam's residence, Rathkea, Mountbruis, Tipperary, this Thursday evening from 2pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Lattin and burial afterwards in Mount Bruis Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Ann Donovan (née Flynn)

Late of Clonmel and formerly of Waterford. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen and brothers Michael, Jimmy, John-Joe and Gerard. Beloved wife and best friend of Tom and loving mother to Paul, Stephen and Sandra. Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Ursula, her grandchildren Jake, Frank, David, Andrew and John, brothers Martin, Liam, Francis and Dominic, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, ​nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) McCarthy (née Hayes)

Late of Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of the Parish of Drom and Inch, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late William (Liam) and dear mother of Liam, Miriam, Katherine, Aideen, Clare and Annemarie. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sister Madge, her twelve grandchildren, her two great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and her close friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Thursday evening (5th. January) between 5pm and 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (6th. January) to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Clonsilla Churchyard. House Private. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Paddy (Patrick) Mulllins

Late of River St., Clonmel. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, daughter Jacinta, sons Paul, Seamus, Vincent and Desmond, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Imelda, Susan and Mary, sister Theresa, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Biddy McGrath, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. ​Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Friday from 7.45pm with removal at 9.15pm to SS Peter and Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Ted (Timothy) Murray

Late of Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and formerly of Killea. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and dear father and friend of Irene (Collison) and Jeanne (Graham). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Malachy and Kieran, granddaughter Clare and her husband Denis, grandsons Philip and his partner Aisling, Conor and his wife Sabrina and Paul and his partner Jade, great-grandchildren Katie, Tristan, Joshua and Sofia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on (Thursday) evening from 4pm. Removal to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown on (Friday) morning arriving for Mass at 12 Noon followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.



The death has occurred of Catherine (Cathy) O'Brien (née Begley)

Late of Mountain Road, Cahir. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Anne, Carmel, Bernie, Gerri, Teresa, Ger and Mike, sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew, niece, extended family, relatives neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her daughter Bernie and her husband Larry Quinn’s residence at “Roselawn”, Avondale Court, Cahir, on this Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, on Friday morning for Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Philip Rryan-Bawn

Late of Clonganhue, Cappawhite. Sadly missed by his loving wife Siobhan, daughter Molly, son Conor, mother Ena, brothers, sisters, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, his set dancing colleagues, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Friday evening from 5.30pm until 8pm. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Walsh

Late of 49 Marion Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.