Tipperary deaths- Monday 2 January 2016

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doyle (née Murphy) of Redmondstown, Clonmel, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving family son David, daughters Elaine and Jennifer, daughter-in-law Amanda, Elaine's partner Garry, Jennifer's partner Robert, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm, with removal to The Island Crematorium on Wednesday morning arriving at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Joy McDuff (née Cherry) of Lackamore, Newport, Tipperary

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Tracy and Sharon, extended family, relatives and friends. Cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on the 4th January 2017 at 11am.

The death has occurred of Mary Keating of Toureen, Cahir, Tipperary

Predeceased by her brother Geoffrey and sister Joan (Boles). She will be sadly missed by her loving brothers TJ, Mickey, Bernie, Tony, Oliver and Matt, sisters Breeda (Noonan), Teresa (Healy)and Lily (Carter), nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler on Tuesday morning for mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The death has occurred of Margaret McCarthy (née Hayes) of Ardobireen, Golden, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, daughter Laura, sons Kevin and James, son-in-law Stuart, daughter-in-law Susan, Cora, loving granddaughters Ava, Abigail, Kayla and Amelia, brothers Maurice, Paddy, Connie, Tommy and Michael, sisters Eileen, Bridget, Catherine, and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cluain Árann.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Molloy of Portland, Lorrha and Shannon Park, Portumna, Galway / Lorrha, Tipperary

Sadly missed by Marian and their daughter Grainne, his sister Trena (Kelly, Galway), his brother Dom (Stoneyisland), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing Monday January 2nd in Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village, from 6pm. Removal to St. Brigid's Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass for Michael will take place Tuesday January 3rd at 11am with funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Murphy (née O'Dowd) of 33 Oakfield Drive, Thurles, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her son Paul, daughter Grace, grandchildren, friend Pat, brothers Michael, Tom and Pat, sisters Kay, Marian, Lena and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, 3rd January, 2017 from 4pm to 6.15pm, arriving at The Cathedral at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 4th January, 2017 at 11am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.