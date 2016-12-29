Tipperary Deaths- Thursday 29 December, 2016

The late Billy Scanlon

The death has occurred of Billy Scanlon, Cloughcarrigeen Kilsheelan, Clonmel, on 28th December 2016 peacefully at his residence, very deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Mark and Robert, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sister Anna O’Gorman, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St., Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan at 10.45am on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Sr. Agnes Quirke

The death has occurred of Sr. Agnes Quirke L.S.A., Patrickswell Place, Finglas West, on December 24th, 2016 in her 92nd year. Formerly of Ballycamas House, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her brothers Dan, Jim, John, Phil and PP, sisters Annie, Mary, Nora, Brigid and Josephine. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Eilish, Josie and Kathleen, grandnieces, grandnephews, by her religious family the Little Sisters of the Assumption, extended family and her many friends.

Removal on Thursday evening to the Church of the Annunciation, Finglas West arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by burial at Dardistown Cemetery.

The late Catherine O'Mahoney

The death has occurred of Catherine O'Mahoney, Kilcaroon, Clogheen, Tipperary on December 28th 2016. Deeply regretted by her daughter Maureen, son-in-law Brendan, grandaughter Tina and her husband Jimmy, great-grandsons Patrick and Jack, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arrival on Friday for 11am Mass in the Church of The Assumption, Ballyporeen. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

The late Alice McGrath

The death has occurred of Alice McGrath (née Butler), 10 Ormond Court, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Parlour, Carrick on Suir, on Thursday, 29th December, from 4pm to 5.30pm with removal to St Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass Friday 30th at 10.30am with burial after in the friary churchyard.

The late John Griffen

The death has occurred of John Griffen, Bulgaden, Kilmallock, Limerick; Fethard, County Tipperary; and Tara, Meath, unexpectedly on December 27th 2016. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, Daughter Fiona, Sons Paul, Raymond and Stuart, son-in-law Tommy, daughter-in-law Lisa, brother Tom, sisters Margaret, Rita and Ann, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his five adored grandchildren Cillian, Ryan, Ava and Emma, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighours and his many friends.

Reposing this Friday evening from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden. Funeral Saturday after 11am Requiem Mass to the Island Crematoium, Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork.

The late George Herbert White

The death has occurred of George Herbert (Herbie) White, Dunkerrin, Roscrea.

Son of the late George and Jessie. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Sinney, cousins Ross, Lesley, Colin, Jeff and Jenny, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Patrick's Funeral Home, Dunkerrin on Friday morning from 11.30am until Removal at 1pm to Dunkerrin Church of Ireland for Funeral Service at 1.30pm. Interment in the adjoining Graveyard.

The late Betty Mace

The death has occurred of Betty Mace, Gurteen College, Ballingarry, Roscrea, and formerly "Mansford", Creake Road, Sculthorpe, Fakenham, Norfolk, on December 27th, 2016 (peacefully) in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Derrick Boyce, deeply regretted by her husband Alfred Mace, daughters Judy Pearson and Jill Wakley, sons-in-law Mike and Phil, grandchildren Christopher, Amy, Katy, Sam, Jack and Alice, great-granchild Adam, extended family, relatives and friends.Reposing at Gurteen today Wednesday from 4-8pm. Cremation will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Thursday, December 29th, at 2pm.

The late Deirdre Luttrell

The death has occurred of Deirdre Luttrell, Harrow Hill, Boveen, Birr, Offaly and formerly of Castle Street, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the arms of Amanda & Robyn at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Will be sadly missed be her loving family and many friends.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday morning from 10.00 with removal at 12.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea for Funeral Service at 1.00. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.



The late Mary Ann O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Mary Ann O'Dwyer (née Kelly), Chicago and Briarfield, Newport, Co. Tipperary and Loughglynn, Roscommon, on 6th December 2016 peacefully after a long illness in Chicago. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, father, sister, brothers, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Saturday, 31st December, at 11.30 a.m. Followed by burial in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport, Co. Tipperary.



The late Arthur Nicholas Corbett

The death has occurred of Arthur Nicholas Corbett, Howth, Abbey Braney, Wexford; Laois; Dublin; and Tipperary, peacefully in his 94th year in the loving care of the staff of Brookhaven nursing home, Ballyragget, on 28th December 2016. Beloved husband of the late Oonagh & father of the late Theo. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Sue (Smithwick) & Jenny (Kent), son Burke, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.30am in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra, Newtown, Nenagh, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the R.N.L.I.